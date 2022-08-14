 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ex-Hokie Cone earns PGA Tour card

  • 0
Cone

Former Virginia Tech standout Trevor Cone, shown at the 2015 ACC golf tournament, has earned his PGA Tour card.

 CLYDE CLICK | ACC/file 2015

Former Virginia Tech standout Trevor Cone was one of 25 golfers who earned PGA Tour cards Sunday as the Korn Ferry Tour regular season concluded at the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

The top 25 players on the final Korn Ferry regular-season points list earned PGA Tour cards for the 2022-23 season. Cone, who will be a rookie on the PGA Tour, finished 22nd on the Korn Ferry points list.

Cone, 29, won the Korn Ferry Tour's AdventHealth Championship in Kansas City in May. It was the second win of his Korn Ferry career; the first came in 2018.

Cone was a third-team All-American as a Tech junior in 2014. The two-time All-ACC pick was a tri-champion of the ACC tournament in 2015.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert