Ex-Hokie Cone earns PGA Tour card

Former Virginia Tech standout Trevor Cone was one of 25 golfers who earned PGA Tour cards Sunday as the Korn Ferry Tour regular season concluded at the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

The top 25 players on the final Korn Ferry regular-season points list earned PGA Tour cards for the 2022-23 season. Cone, who will be a rookie on the PGA Tour, finished 22nd on the Korn Ferry points list.

Cone, 29, won the Korn Ferry Tour's AdventHealth Championship in Kansas City in May. It was the second win of his Korn Ferry career; the first came in 2018.

Cone was a third-team All-American as a Tech junior in 2014. The two-time All-ACC pick was a tri-champion of the ACC tournament in 2015.