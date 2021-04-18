Ex-Hokie Daniel Pereira makes MLS debut

Former Northside High School and Virginia Tech star Daniel Pereira made his Major League Soccer debut Saturday night, getting the start for Austin FC in the expansion franchise's inaugural MLS game.

Los Angeles FC beat Austin FC 2-0.

Pereira played the entire game. The midfielder was chosen by Austin with the No. 1 overall pick in the MLS draft in January.

MLS' 27th team put on a creditable performance against one of MLS’ best teams. The first major league sports franchise in Texas’ capital city officially joined North America’s top soccer league with a lively, narrow loss to one of the model franchises of the current MLS expansion boom.

“It was exciting for a lot of reasons,” Austin coach Josh Wolff said. “Obviously the result didn’t go our way, but hopefully there’s some quality in there that makes the fans excited, and we’ll continue to get better.”