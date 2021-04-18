 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Hokie Daniel Pereira makes MLS debut
0 comments
SOCCER

Ex-Hokie Daniel Pereira makes MLS debut

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Former Northside High School and Virginia Tech star Daniel Pereira made his Major League Soccer debut Saturday night, getting the start for Austin FC in the expansion franchise's inaugural MLS game.

Los Angeles FC beat Austin FC 2-0.

Pereira played the entire game. The midfielder was chosen by Austin with the No. 1 overall pick in the MLS draft in January.

MLS' 27th team put on a creditable performance against one of MLS’ best teams. The first major league sports franchise in Texas’ capital city officially joined North America’s top soccer league with a lively, narrow loss to one of the model franchises of the current MLS expansion boom.

“It was exciting for a lot of reasons,” Austin coach Josh Wolff said. “Obviously the result didn’t go our way, but hopefully there’s some quality in there that makes the fans excited, and we’ll continue to get better.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert