Ex-Hokie Justin Robinson joining Milwaukee Bucks
Robinson

Former Virginia Tech point guard Justin Robinson (right), shown playing for the Los Angeles Lakers' summer-league team in Sacramento, California, has agreed to a two-way contract with Milwaukee.

 AP

Former Virginia Tech point guard Justin Robinson has agreed to a two-way contract with the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, The Athletic reported Sunday.

A two-way contract means Milwaukee can shuffle Robinson back and forth between the Bucks and Milwaukee's NBA G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, without losing him to another squad.

Robinson, who is Tech's career assists leader, played for the Los Angeles Lakers' team in the Sacramento and Las Vegas summer leagues this year.

Last season, he played for Delaware in the G League before playing in nine games for the Oklahoma City Thunder in April. He played in both the G League and for the Washington Wizards in the 2019-20 season.

