Ex-Hokies Deablo, Herbert selected in NFL Draft

He made an early impression at safety a year later, but suffered a season-ending leg injury just four games into the season.

Deablo was fully recovered by the time Tech opened the season at Florida State in 2018, and ended up starting 33 games over a three-year span at free safety. He had 206 career tackles (117 solo) with 12.5 for a loss, six interceptions (four of them came in 2020) with 11 pass breakups.

Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton got emotional in December when he discussed the impact Deablo had on the program during his time in Blacksburg, which went well beyond his contributions on game day.

“If he’s not the best human being I’ve ever met in my life, he’s in a category of, like, three,” Hamilton said. “He’s one of the best people – if you meet him, he’ll be one of the best people you’ll ever meet in your life. ... He was the example for the other players, young and old, to follow with his work ethic, with his unselfishness, with how quickly he learned things, with his communication, with doing anything, anything that was asked of him to the best of his ability.”

Given Hamilton’s affinity for Deablo, it was no surprise that he was one of the first Virginia Tech coaches to congratulate the safety on social media after the pick was announced.