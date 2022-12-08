'Excited' Basile shines for Virginia Tech in rout of Dayton

BLACKSBURG — When Grant Basile played for Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, his team never got to play against the University of Dayton.

Basile finally got his chance to play Dayton on Wednesday night. And he made the most of the opportunity.

The Wright State graduate transfer scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half to lead the Virginia Tech men's basketball team to a 77-49 rout of Dayton at Cassell Coliseum.

"We never got a chance to play them [at Wright State]. … We would've loved to," Basile said after the win. "It was a lot of fun to actually get to play them. They're a great program.

"I was excited."

Thanks in part to Basile, Virginia Tech (9-1) led 42-21 at halftime. The Hokies led the entire second half.

Basile was 8 of 10 from the field in the first half, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. He had almost as many baskets in the first half as the entire Dayton team had in that half (nine).

"Basile lost his mind there in the first half and got a bunch of shots down," Tech coach Mike Young said. "He just had a great look about him. … He can really shoot the basketball — and floor it a little bit.

"He was ready to go. He was amped up."

When Tech visited Dayton last year, the Flyers led by as many as 18 points in the second half en route to a 62-57 win.

But Basile was not on that Tech team.

The 6-foot-9 center not only shined offensively Wednesday but also snared 10 rebounds and blocked four shots.

"Every night, we have a different guy that can step up," Basile said.

Trailing 12-6 with 14:31 left in the first half, the Hokies went on a 34-6 run to build a 40-18 cushion with 49 seconds left in the half.

"We just really locked in defensively," Basile said of the run. "We started sticking to our [scouting report]."

Basile had 18 points and all four of his 3-pointers in the run.

"Playing with him whenever he's in that mood is really fun," said Sean Pedulla, who had 19 points for Tech. "Every shot he throws up, you think it's going in.

"He came out being really aggressive. … Once he got a couple of shots going down, kind of just caught a little fire."

The Hokies shot 56.3% from the field in the first half.

"We were sharing it really well," Pedulla said.

Tech clicked in the first half even though power forward Justyn Mutts, who was named the ACC player of the week on Monday, played only seven minutes in that half because of foul trouble.

"I'm encouraged that all that [first-half success] transpired with Mutts having played limited minutes," Young said. "I don't like my life without [Mutts] on the floor, so the combination of Grant, Mylyjael [Poteat] and Lynn [Kidd] taking on that role [inside] was significant."

Mutts finished the game with just two points in 21 minutes.

The Flyers (5-5) shot only 30% from the field. They shot just 24.3% from the field in the half, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range.

Dayton's 49 points was the lowest total Tech has allowed in a game this season.

"That was really a sound [defensive] effort from our bunch," Young said. "Great scouting report from our coaches, and those kids took it on the floor and executed it."

Darius Maddox, who had been in a shooting slump of late, scored 12 points for Tech.

"Just staying aggressive," Maddox said. "I could've had [only] four points today after a couple early misses. But it was me just continuing to just trust myself, trust my work and just keep shooting, really. The coaches are on me a lot, too, about just getting more attempts."

Maddox, who had shot only 26.9% from the field the past three games combined, was 5 of 13 from the field Wednesday. He sank two 3-pointers Wednesday after having made only one in the previous four games combined.

"Having a game where [I was] seeing a couple shots go down definitely helps — and having guys just keep encouraging me," he said.

Preseason Atlantic 10 favorite Dayton, which was minus two injured starters Wednesday, started five players who were 6-foot-6 or taller. DaRon Holmes II had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Flyers.

Tech was outrebounded 42-35 but turned the ball over just five times.

Hokies reserve John Camden, who had missed the past three games with an ankle injury, played three minutes Wednesday.

Nonscholarship freshman Owyn Dawyot (Cave Spring) had the first basket of his Tech career.