GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thanks to another round of suffocating defense, the Virginia Tech women's basketball team has advanced to the ACC tournament championship game for the first time.

The eighth-ranked and third-seeded Hokies stifled their opponent for the second straight game, beating 13th-ranked and second-seeded Duke 58-37 on Saturday in a semifinal at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Coach Kenny Brooks' Hokies (26-4) will play for the title at 1 p.m. Sunday.

"It's so special for the school," said Tech point guard Georgia Amoore, who had 24 points, six 3-pointers and seven assists. "It's so special for Coach Brooks and the program. … It's really special for all of us."

The Hokies lost in the semifinals last year. That was the first time they had ever made the semifinals.

Tech will meet fourth-seeded Louisville (23-10), a 64-38 winner over top seed Notre Dame in the other semifinal, for the title. Tech beat Louisville 81-79 in Blacksburg on Jan. 12.

"It's really cool [to make the final]," said Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley, who had eight points and 11 rebounds Saturday. "When I first got to Tech, … we were hoping to win. We needed stuff to go our way for us to get this far. But it's really nice to be at the point where we expect to win these games. We're really looking forward to [Sunday].

"We want this really bad, so we're all really excited for it."

The Hokies are on a 10-game winning streak.

"It's just fun to see what this team can do," Tech guard Cayla King said. "This team has potential to do some damage in the postseason."

The Hokies have not lost since a 66-55 defeat at Duke on Jan. 26.

"Ever since our loss to them in Durham, we've played a different style," Brooks said. "We've been physical on both ends of the floor. … Tonight was no different."

"We have a ton of confidence," Kitley said. "We've just been taking pride in defense; that's the big difference."

In a quarterfinal Friday night, Tech beat sixth-seeded Miami 68-42. The Hurricanes shot just 24.1% from the field — the worst field-goal percentage by an ACC foe against Tech this season.

On Saturday, Duke (25-6) shot just 26.8% from the field. The Blue Devils were 1 of 15 from 3-point range.

"A lot of people talk about a lot of other people's defense, but our defense is pretty good, too," Brooks said. "We just happen to focus on the offensive end, too.

"Our defensive effort the last two days has been really, really good."

Miami's 42 points Friday tied for the fewest points the Hurricanes have scored in the 34-game history of their series with Tech.

Duke's 37 points were the fewest the Blue Devils have scored in the 36-game history of their series with Tech. The 37 points were the fewest Tech has allowed to an ACC foe this year.

"They're just very disciplined in their scheme," Duke coach Kara Lawson said of the Hokies. "We didn't do a good job of moving the ball and got into some isolation stuff and they did a good job of challenging those shots."

The Hokies improved to 2-1 against Duke this year, including a 61-45 win on Feb. 16.

"We kind of knew the physicality level, what it was going to be like, so were able to make adjustments," Brooks said. "It's probably the quickest scout that we've ever had. … It was like speed dating."

Amoore was 6 of 8 from 3-point range Saturday.

"When she's making her 3-point shot like that, it's really hard to guard her because she's obviously quick and can get downhill and so you're having to try to guard both things at the same time," Lawson said.

"A lot of our offensive plays and our movements just got them a bit lost," Amoore said. "I only had maybe two 3s where someone was genuinely in my face."

Amoore was the only player from either team who scored in double figures Saturday.

"Liz taking a lot of the attention in the low post [helped] — I think she had three or four people on her at times," Amoore said.

After scoring 22 points Friday, Kitley was just 4 of 10 from the field Saturday.

"Today she was more like a decoy," Brooks said. "They were physical with her, and she was commanding the basketball. It just wasn't there, but it opened up so many different things."

Leading 19-18 with 6:13 left in the second quarter, the Hokies ended the quarter on a 17-0 run to build a 36-18 halftime cushion. Tech shot 69.2% from the field in that quarter.

Amoore had eight points in the run, including two of the team's three 3-pointers in the run.

The Hokies shot 58.3% from the field in the first half. They were 7 of 9 from 3-point range in that half.

"We were not as disciplined as we needed to be defensively in the first half," Lawson said. "They got open looks. When you give them open looks, they're probably the best team in the league at making you pay for it."

All-ACC first-team pick Celeste Taylor of Duke was just 2 of 10 from the field Saturday.

After outrebounding Miami 50-37 on Friday, the Hokies outrebounded Duke 41-22.

On Friday, the Hokies avenged a 77-66 loss at Miami on Jan. 8.

"They absolutely were way more fueled defensively [than in the January meeting]," Miami coach Katie Meier said after Friday's game. "Virginia Tech was ferocious."

Tech led Miami 20-5 after the first quarter Friday.

"They are on a ridiculous roll right now," Meier said. "There's not a flaw in their game."

Amoore had 16 points Friday. Taylor Soule had 13 points and 10 rebounds. D'asia Gregg had 13 rebounds.