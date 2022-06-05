'Exciting' 14-run inning propels Virginia Tech to 24-4 win

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech baseball team scored 14 runs Saturday night.

Not in the game.

In one inning.

The Hokies erupted for 14 runs in the fourth inning and went on to squash Columbia 24-4 in a winners' bracket game of an NCAA regional at English Field.

The 14 runs were the most the Hokies (43-12) have scored in an inning since Tech joined the ACC for the 2004-05 school year.

"Once we started scoring that many runs [in the inning], it was really exciting," said Nick Biddison, who had a two-run, inside-the-park homer in that inning. "We were excited to get a couple across to start, and then it just kept piling on."

Tech's 14-run outburst in the 14th inning lasted 48 minutes and gave the Hokies a 15-2 lead. The 14-run barrage featured 10 hits, including two doubles, two triples and Biddison's inside-the-park-homer. Tech batted around twice in the inning, with Conor Hartigan getting to the plate three times in that inning.

"I don't think you really expect a 14-run inning, but I don't think it's too much of a surprise [because of Tech's hitting talents]," said Jack Hurley, who had a pair of RBI singles in that inning.

No. 4 overall seed Virginia Tech advanced to the regional final, which will be played at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tech will face the winner of Sunday's 1 p.m. losers' bracket final between Columbia and Gonzaga.

Tech's 24 runs Saturday were the most the team has scored in a game since crossing the plate 24 times in a 2017 win over Nevada.

"We lost by a football score, which is never a nice thing," said Columbia coach Brett Boretti, whose squad is the third seed in this regional.

The Hokies banged out 20 hits in the game, which lasted four hours and 23 minutes. Hurley and Tanner Schobel each had three hits and three RBIs, while Gavin Cross had three hits and two RBIs.

It was Tech's most lopsided win since the Hokies drubbbed Radford 22-2 in the third game of last season.

"We've just got guys top to bottom. … Having all of us on one offense is very dangerous," Biddison said.

The Hokies entered the NCAA tournament ranked second in the country in slugging percentage (.570 entering Friday night's regional opener against Wright State) and tied for eighth in homers (110). Tech also entered the NCAAs ranked 14th nationally in batting average (.308) and 16th in both runs per game (8.4) and doubles (130).

Columbia (31-17), which was the home team for Saturday's game, actually led 2-1 after three innings.

But then came the top half of the fourth.

After the Hokies loaded the bases on a Hartigan single, a walk and a hit batsman, Cross struck out. Lions starter JD Ogden (2-4) was then pulled.

Schobel greeted reliever Griffin Palfrey with a three-RBI double off the wall in left center with one out in the fourth.

"I got into a two-strike count, so I was just trying to simplify," Schobel said. "He had thrown an inside fastball for the second strike that I took. … I figured he'd probably … come back with it. So I was just sitting on a fastball on the inner half of the plate. Thank goodness he kind of threw it there, and I just kind of put a good swing on it."

Schobel scored on Hurley's RBI single to right. After Cade Hunter singled to center, Carson Jones hit an RBI single to right.

After a walk loaded the bases, Hartigan walked to bring in a run. Palfrey was then pulled for Camron Hubble.

Carson DeMartini greeted Hubble with a three-RBI triple to right.

Biddison hit a fly ball that left fielder Cole Hage lost in the lights. Biddison capitalized with a two-run, inside-the-park homer.

"[DeMartini] was on third, so I knew all I had to do was put the ball in the air," Biddison said. "I put a pretty good swing on it. … I looked up and saw the left fielder kind of holding his hands up like he didn't know where the ball was, and [first-base] coach [Tyler] Hanson's in my ear, 'Go, go, go, go,’ so I just started running.

"Once I kind of hit second and I saw the ball drop and the kid was probably 50 feet away from it, I kind of knew I was going to score. I've never had a home run like that, so it was pretty exciting and the place was going crazy."

Biddison celebrated by pounding the team sledgehammer, which a Hokie does whenever he hits an outside-the-park homer.

"To slam the hammer on that, it's not what it's intended for, but it was still a home run in the book, so we had to do it," Biddison said.

Cross then hit a fly ball that to left center that Hage again lost in the lights. Cross wound up with a triple.

After a walk, Hurley hit an RBI single to right.

After the runners advanced on a wild pitch, Hunter hit a fly ball to left center that Hage again lost in the lights. Hunter wound up with a two-RBI double, extending the lead to 15-2.

"We actually talked about it before the game because [Friday] night, coming over and watching the [Tech-Wright State] game, we noticed that it was going to be tough," Boretti said of Hage's trouble seeing the ball because of the lights. "It was a tough situation to deal with."

Did Hurley, the Hokies' left fielder, experience any sympathy pains for what Columbia's left fielder was going through?

"I wasn't feeling any sympathy pains for him," Hurley said. "But yeah, left field here is pretty tough. The wind's going, always. The sky, I don't think I've had too much of a problem."

In the fifth, Cross belted a two-run homer off Brandon Madgrigal to extend the cushion to 17-2.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.