Exclusive: ACC Network bringing on former Virginia Tech receiver Eddie Royal as analyst

“It’s in the middle of nowhere. On the drive I’m like, ‘What did I get myself into?’” Royal said, laughing. “It’s definitely something I’d recommend to anybody, even considering it at all, because once you leave there you will have an indication if you want to move forward with it.”

The multi-day event gave attendees a taste of everything from mock sessions on sports radio, podcasts, studio shows and commentary.

Royal enjoyed the experience and accepted any assignment that came his way the next two years. Those broadcasting reps included calling a handful of games for Stadium in 2019 and appearing on various radio and television programs.

That work helped him land an audition prior to the ACC Network’s launch in 2019.

“I felt OK about it,” Royal said. “You know when you leave something and you feel you didn’t do your best, but not your worst. It was still fairly new to me. They liked me, but said I needed more experience.”

Coordinating producer Aaron Katzman revisited Royal’s tape last spring when the network was coming up with candidates to bring in for another round of auditions. Katzman wasn’t with the network at the time of Royal’s initial audition, but the former receiver exuded the “it” factor he looks for in analysts.