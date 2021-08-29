Exclusive: ACC Network bringing on former Virginia Tech receiver Eddie Royal as analyst

Former Virginia Tech receiver Eddie Royal is the ACC Network’s newest analyst.
Royal will make his studio debut in Bristol, Connecticut, as part of “All ACC,” the network’s flagship news and information show, on Monday night. He will make weekly appearances on the show throughout the 2021 season every Thursday.
He will also receive a handful of commentary assignments, starting with Virginia Tech’s game on Sept. 11 against Middle Tennessee.
Royal spoke exclusively with The Roanoke Times about landing the ACC Network gig.
“This is going to be great, working with people that love football every day,” Royal said. “This puts me around the game without having to be sore the next day.”
Royal had a standout four-year career for Tech, culminating with first-team All-ACC honors in 2007 for a Hokies team that won the conference title. He still holds the ACC record for most career yardage on punt returns (1,296 yards).
The Denver Broncos picked Royal in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He ended up playing in 112 games during a career that also included stints with the San Diego Chargers and Chicago Bears.
Royal’s first step into broadcasting came shortly after his nine-year NFL career ended when he signed up for the league’s annual broadcasting boot camp in 2018. The receiver made the trip to Bowling Green in Ohio for the event to learn from the likes of longtime CBS studio host James Brown.
“It’s in the middle of nowhere. On the drive I’m like, ‘What did I get myself into?’” Royal said, laughing. “It’s definitely something I’d recommend to anybody, even considering it at all, because once you leave there you will have an indication if you want to move forward with it.”
The multi-day event gave attendees a taste of everything from mock sessions on sports radio, podcasts, studio shows and commentary.
Royal enjoyed the experience and accepted any assignment that came his way the next two years. Those broadcasting reps included calling a handful of games for Stadium in 2019 and appearing on various radio and television programs.
That work helped him land an audition prior to the ACC Network’s launch in 2019.
“I felt OK about it,” Royal said. “You know when you leave something and you feel you didn’t do your best, but not your worst. It was still fairly new to me. They liked me, but said I needed more experience.”
Coordinating producer Aaron Katzman revisited Royal’s tape last spring when the network was coming up with candidates to bring in for another round of auditions. Katzman wasn’t with the network at the time of Royal’s initial audition, but the former receiver exuded the “it” factor he looks for in analysts.
“I watched that tape and felt like there was something there, which was why he was on the shortlist,” Katzman said. “The ‘it’ is hard to describe and quantify, but for me, does a person have a likability characteristic that shines through the camera? The first time around watching it back, that’s something Eddie had.”
Royal’s second chance came in May when he visited Bristol and taped a mock studio appearance alongside ACC Network host Jordan Cornette.
“They made it pretty laid-back, but of course my nerves were going,” Royal said. “You are conscious of every word you say. I had a decent interview, but didn’t love it. I hoped I showed enough potential.”
The ACC Network called a few weeks later to offer him the job.
Katzman said it was a small moment after the lights went off on the mock studio show that helped Royal stand out against the competition.
“He finished his audition and the first thing he said was, ‘I could have been better, what else can I do to be better?’ It showed his drive. He wants to be great at being an analyst,” Katzman said. “That was one of the big things that jumped out to me.”
According to Katzman, Royal will likely be the only addition this season to the network’s group of a half dozen analysts that includes mainstays like Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt.
Royal is excited to be bring a little Hokies flavor to the team.
“This is going to be fun,” Royal said. “I’m going to enjoy it all.”