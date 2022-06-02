Familiar foe Wright State awaits Virginia Tech on Friday

BLACKSBURG — Back in early March, the Wright State baseball team paid a visit to Virginia Tech for a three-game series.

Virginia Tech took the series, but Wright State did win the series opener.

On Friday night, these teams will meet again at English Field — this time, in the NCAA tournament.

Hokies coach John Szefc is glad Tech will be squaring off against a familiar foe, especially one that has already beaten his team.

"Playing a series against them is really beneficial for us," Szefc said Thursday in a post-practice press conference. "The fact that we went out there and were beaten on Friday, our guys remember that. I remember every single loss we've had that year, and that was our very first.

"So it's better for us that that happened, that that series was played, … because our guys know who Wright State is."

No. 4 overall seed Virginia Tech (41-12) will face Wright State (30-25) at 7 p.m. Friday on the first day of a four-team, double-elimination NCAA regional.

Gonzaga (36-17) will meet Columbia (30-16) at 1 p.m. Friday.

Tech is the top seed in the regional, with Gonzaga the second seed, Columbia the third seed and Wright State the fourth seed.

But Wright State did beat Tech 11-5 on March 4.

"If that school just popped up on [the NCAA selection show] board on Monday and our guys didn't know who they were, they'd be like, 'Yeah, they're just another No. 4 seed,’" Szefc said. "[But] our guys have a respect for Wright State because they've played against them before, as opposed [to] if we were assigned another 4 seed that our guys wouldn't even know."

Thanks to that win, the Raiders won't be lacking in confidence.

"We came in here a few months back and we beat them on a Friday night, so I think we're pretty confident that we can do that again," Raiders outfielder/reliever Jay Luikart said.

Raiders second baseman Gehrig Anglin said his team was "pretty excited" to be sent to the Blacksburg Regional.

"We've shown we can already hang with these guys," Anglin said of the Hokies.

Wright State, which is located in suburban Dayton, Ohio, swept the Horizon League regular-season and tournament titles.

That March win over Tech was the 19th time the Raiders have beaten a team from a Power Five conference since 2014.

"We've always been known for going into powerhouses and beating them, and we're proud of that," Raiders outfielder Julian Greenwell said.

Tech won the second game in the Wright State series 9-3 and took the series finale 17-1.

"One of the advantages that we have is we've played them before," Tech catcher Cade Hunter said Thursday. "We've got all the film we need on everyone in their dugout. They've got all the film they need on everyone in our dugout. So it should be a good matchup."

That series marked the first time the two teams had ever met.

"We like to play SEC, ACC teams early [in the season] and we hadn't played Virginia Tech yet, and so I talked to John a few years prior and it just worked out," Raiders coach Alex Sogard said. "We like to, early on, play as tough a schedule as we can. … It helps prepare us for a regional. I didn't think we'd be coming back here this year, but again, that's why we play those games early."

The Hokies will start freshman Drue Hackenberg (10-2), an All-ACC first-team pick, on Friday. All-ACC third-team pick Griffin Green (7-2) will start against Gonzaga or Columbia on Saturday.

Hackenberg is coming off a loss to North Carolina in the ACC tournament. But Hackenberg won the series finale against Wright State, allowing five hits and one earned run in seven innings. Green usually starts the opener of a weekend series, but he suffered the loss to Wright State.

"Hackenberg's a little bit of a better matchup [against Wright State] at this point," Szefc said. "At this stage of the game, this time of the year, it's all about matchups. Matchups, matchups, matchups."

Jake Shirk (6-6, 5.20 ERA) will start for the Raiders on Friday. He took the loss in Game 2 of the series with Tech, allowing seven hits and five earned runs in five innings.

While Wright State is in the NCAAs for the second straight year, the Hokes are in the tournament for the first time since 2013.

"The excitement's obviously very high," Hunter said. "It's awesome to see the [NCAA] banners being put up as we go practice and whatnot. But I think tomorrow is just going to be more of a focus-driven energy than anything else."

The 2013 tournament marked the only other time Tech has ever hosted a regional.

"There's a big advantage to hosting a regional," Szefc said. "Your guys get a lot more rest and recovery as opposed to having to travel, like Gonzaga just did."

The Hokies are coming off a 10-0 ACC tournament loss to UNC. But they are batting .308 and have belted 110 homers.

"We're a dynamic offense and I think at any given moment we can put the hurt on people," Hunter said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.