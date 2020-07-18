Family ties bring Dell Curry to Ferrum's golf tournament in Troutville

"It was the first time since 1986 when I entered the league that I've had time off in March to play golf, to fish," Curry said.

Curry suffered COVID-19 symptoms in late March, after the season was suspended.

"I had the virus. … It hit me for two weeks," Curry said. "It took me 12 days to get my [COVID-19] test back, and they said I had walking pneumonia. I did not believe that. So I had an antibody test about a month ago and it showed that I was exposed, so I think I had it.

"It was the worst two weeks of my life, trying to get over that. … I don't think I was tested right [in March]. … The only thing I didn't have was a real heavy breathing issue. … But I had all the other symptoms — severe fatigue, no taste, no smell, headache, fever, chills.

"I [later] had the antibodies, so I'm pretty sure I had it."

Curry wore a Ferrum golf shirt Saturday, when he played in one of the 29 foursomes at the tournament.

He had already played with Adams at the course Friday.

"I know where not to hit it now," Curry said.

"He's pretty good," Adams said.