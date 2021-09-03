Fans excited, nervous to be back at Lane Stadium

"It's a tradition. It's family time. It's fellowship with other Hokies," Smythers said as he tailgated.

"With everything going on, there's still some questions, but I think people are just ready to get out and have a good time.

"Being vaccinated, … you can't stay in the closet, so to speak. You've got to get out and hope everything goes well."

Tom Jackson of Galax said he had been looking forward to the game for months. Jackson and his wife were reunited with friends they had not seen in person since 2019.

"Overwhelming joy, to be back with friends," Jackson said as he tailgated. "I'm not that sentimental, but I tell you it's been just amazing, the feeling of being back together and have an opportunity to tailgate and talk and just enjoy each other. It's fabulous.

"We've been coming down here for a lot of years, so to not have been able to do that last year was a change in family lifestyle."

Some fans were nervous about sitting in the stands with more than 60,000 other fans, though.

Jackson said his wife, Cindy, was "on the brink of neurosis."