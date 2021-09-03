Fans excited, nervous to be back at Lane Stadium

BLACKSBURG — Finally.
Virginia Tech fans made a joyous return to Lane Stadium for Friday night's Hokies football season opener against No. 10 North Carolina.
The game, which drew a sellout crowd, marked the first time since the 2019 season that most Hokies fans could attend a Tech game at the stadium. It was also the first time since 2019 that tailgating was permitted outside the stadium.
"We actually just did a toast, to be back at Hokie football two years later," Melissa Mays of Roanoke said while tailgating. "We're excited. We want everybody to be safe, but we are ready to see the Hokies. My husband has been more excited about today than our anniversary tomorrow."
"Last year left a big hole," said her husband, David Mays.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, only the parents and friends of Tech and visiting players and coaches received tickets to the Hokies’ home games last season. No more than 1,000 people were permitted in the stands at a game, as per the commonwealth’s guidelines at the time.
So fans were thrilled to be back Friday.
"It's wonderful," Robert Webb of Blacksburg said as he tailgated. "You see all your friends you haven't seen for a year and a half, two years."
Bob Smythers of Blacksburg said returning to Lane was the answer to a prayer.
"It's a tradition. It's family time. It's fellowship with other Hokies," Smythers said as he tailgated.
"With everything going on, there's still some questions, but I think people are just ready to get out and have a good time.
"Being vaccinated, … you can't stay in the closet, so to speak. You've got to get out and hope everything goes well."
Tom Jackson of Galax said he had been looking forward to the game for months. Jackson and his wife were reunited with friends they had not seen in person since 2019.
"Overwhelming joy, to be back with friends," Jackson said as he tailgated. "I'm not that sentimental, but I tell you it's been just amazing, the feeling of being back together and have an opportunity to tailgate and talk and just enjoy each other. It's fabulous.
"We've been coming down here for a lot of years, so to not have been able to do that last year was a change in family lifestyle."
Some fans were nervous about sitting in the stands with more than 60,000 other fans, though.
Jackson said his wife, Cindy, was "on the brink of neurosis."
"I'm more anxious about COVID concerns [than him]," Cindy Jackson said. "I was on the fence [about attending], being so close together."
Masks were not required when fans sat in the stands, but the Jacksons — who were vaccinated — still planned to wear their masks in the stands.
"Just to be very, very safe," Tom Jackson said. "We've got grandchildren who are 9 and 5."
Kristen Arthur of Roanoke said she was a little concerned about being in the stands.
"I do have total anxiety about people being that close to me," she said as she tailgated.
Fans were required to wear masks in the indoor parts of the stadium, such as in the restrooms, in the concourses and in hallways between the luxury suites and stadium clubs.
So fans brought masks to the stadium in order to obey the rules.
"It doesn't make any sense, but it's all right with me," Ed Routt of Salem said of needing a mask. "You don't use a mask when you're sitting in your seat, but you do when you go to the bathroom.
"It doesn't bother me [to be in the stands]. We've been vaccinated."
Routt said it was great to be tailgating again.
"I missed it last year, … the excitement of the game, the camaraderie of the tailgate," Routt said.
Phillip Reese of Blacksburg also was happy to be tailgating again.
"It's what Blacksburg kind of stands for, this kind of fellowship and camaraderie amongst strangers," he said.
"I'm so excited," said his 13-year-old daughter, Braelyn Reese. "It's hope for the future, that we'll get back to normal eventually."
They said they were not nervous about being in the stands.
"She's vaccinated. So am I. So I think that lessens our concerns," Phillip Reese said.
Virginia Tech senior Tyler Parham was glad to be back at Lane.
"We're going to get hype. We're going to be drunk. We're going to have fun," Parham said as he approached the stadium.
Tech sophomore Aidan Rae was looking forward to his first Tech football game.
"I wish I could've gone to one [last year]," he said. "Watching them on TV just sucked."
Parham, Rae and their friends said they did not bring masks.
"You think they can regulate that?" Parham said.
The students said they were not nervous about being in the stands.
"We're all vaccinated," Rae said.
Some fans took a different approach to tailgating because of the pandemic.
"We've done everything individually, wrapped things individually," Becky Guynn of Galax said. "And we're serving [the food] instead of everybody handling things. We're trying to do everything as safe as we can."
Marilyn Carroll of Smith Mountain Lake said she was happy to be back.
"This is a special day," Carroll said as she tailgated. "It's been far too long."
"You know you're taking a chance [in the stands], but we're going to give it a try."