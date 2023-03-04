GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two months ago, the Miami women's basketball team put up 77 points on Virginia Tech.

Not this time.

The eighth-ranked and third-seeded Hokies stifled the sixth-seeded Hurricanes in a 68-42 ACC quarterfinal win Friday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

"They absolutely were way more fueled defensively [than in the January meeting]," Miami coach Katie Meier said after the game. "They were way more stubborn than they were the first time we played them.

"Virginia Tech was ferocious."

Miami beat the visiting Hokies 77-66 on Jan. 8. Miami shot 53.1% from the field in that game.

But the Hurricanes (19-12) shot just 24.1% from the field Friday — the worst field-goal percentage by an ACC foe against Tech this season.

"Phenomenal defensive effort from our group," Hokies coach Kenny Brooks said. "We knew that we were a better team than [the one that] faced them [last time] and we wanted to be able to come out and show it.

"We were connected, … like we've been pretty much the whole [last] month."

Elizabeth Kitley had 22 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Hokies (25-4), who won their ninth straight game.

"We really found our defense again," Kitley said of the streak. "In the middle of ACC play we kind of lost that. … We weren't playing together or communicating very well. But once we made that a focus again, I think we've just been playing a lot better."

"They are in such a rhythm right now," Meier said. "They are on a ridiculous roll right now. … There's not a flaw in their game."

Miami's 42 points were the fewest Tech has allowed to an ACC foe this season. The total tied for the fewest points Miami has scored in the 34-game history of the series.

"We just locked in on defense," said Tech point guard Georgia Amoore, who had 16 points and five 3-pointers.

The Hokies, who had a double bye into the quarterfinals, advanced to the ACC semifinals for the second straight year — and for just the second time ever. Tech will meet 13th-ranked and second-seeded Duke, a 44-40 winner over North Carolina in another quarterfinal, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

"We kept everything vanilla today," Brooks said. "We didn't run a whole lot of the plays today that we're going to run tomorrow. We know they're scouting."

Duke and Tech split the regular-season series this year. Duke beat the visiting Hokies 66-55 on Jan. 26; that was the last defeat Tech has suffered this year. Tech won the rematch 61-45 last month.

Taylor Soule had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Hokies on Friday. She had just seven points and four rebounds in the loss at Miami.

Brooks met with the Boston College graduate transfer after that loss at Miami.

"The light bulb's been on ever since," Brooks said.

"The talk … [was] about goals on where I want to be as an individual and where I want to help this team," Soule said. "Offensively just getting to my spots, being more confident."

D'asia Gregg had nine points and 13 rebounds off the bench for Tech. Brooks went with a big lineup for part of the game, playing Gregg at the same time as Soule and Kitley.

The Hokies outrebounded Miami 50-37. They scored 25 second-chance points.

"We're a finesse team, we really are. We can run some pretty offense. But we can get down and dirty, too, and rebound the basketball and then go out there and defend," Brooks said.

No Miami player scored in double figures.

All-ACC second-team forward Destiny Harden was 0 of 5 from the field. Meier said Harden needed medical care Friday morning and "was not herself" in the game.

Miami forward Jasmyne Roberts, who had 23 points in the first meeting, was 2 of 10 from the field Friday. All-ACC second-team guard Haley Cavinder, who had 19 points in the first meeting, was 2 of 6 from the field Friday.

The Hokies led 20-5 after the first quarter. They made four 3-pointers in the first quarter, while Miami was 2 of 17 from the field (11.8%) in that quarter.

"They did a really good job speeding us up the first game," Brooks said of the Hurricanes. "We were putting the onus on Georgia too much to break the pressure and to do so many other different things. Since that time, … we've implemented Taylor Soule as a secondary ball-handler and she's done a really good job of … bringing the ball up the floor."

Up 29-15 at halftime, the Hokies opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run to build a 39-15 cushion with 5:22 left in the third.

Tech guard Ashley Owusu did not play in the game. It was the second time in the past three games that the Maryland transfer was not used.

What does she need to do to get back on the court?

"I'm not sure," she said. "You'll have to ask [Brooks]."

The day after she did not play in the Feb. 23 win at North Carolina, Owusu had tweeted "freee meeee."

"Trying to get back on the court, trying to get back in," she said Friday.

Owusu had been starting until she suffered a broken pinkie in a Dec. 1 game. She has come off the bench since she returned to action on Jan. 19. The last time she played more than eight minutes in a game was Jan. 29.

"Just staying confident, just staying ready," she said.