Financial hit on the horizon for Virginia Tech’s athletic department from COVID-19 pandemic

On Wednesday, Babcock said the best-case scenario for attendance at Lane Stadium this fall is 50 percent capacity. The team has already had a home game cut from its schedule and season tickets sales are down by 4,000.

With operating expenses in excess of $93.9 million last year, the revenue streams from the football team are essential to the department’s financial health.

“You're already starting to see some sports cut,” Babcock said. “There probably will be some athletic departments that can not make it. I'm certainly hopeful with the resources that we have in this league that we can make it through, and I believe we can, we'd love to do that and try to maintain every student-athlete experience opportunity for all of our sports that we can. But yes, it will force some people to make some very hard decisions, and I don't know that we'll ever return to normal.”

One possible way to offset potential cuts would be for Tech’s higher salary employees in the athletic department to take pay cuts. Babcock said on Wednesday that “some giving” had been done by those higher salary level individuals, but the department doesn’t plan on publicizing that information.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times.

