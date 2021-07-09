Financial terms revealed for Virginia Tech coach Mike Young's new deal

If Young wants to leave Tech for another coaching job in the first year of the deal (March 2021 through March 15, 2022) or in the second year, Young or his new employer must pay Tech a buyout of $1 million. The buyout drops to $500,000 if he exits in the third year of the deal and falls to $250,000 in the fourth year. But he does not have to pay any buyout if he leaves during the final two years of the deal.

If Tech wants to fire Young for poor performance in the first year of the deal, the school will have to pay Young a $12 million buyout. The buyout drops to $10 million in Year 2, $8 million in Year 3, $6 million in Year 4 and $4 million in Year 5. The buyout in the final year is whatever he would have been paid in the final months of the deal.

Young, a Radford High School graduate, led the Hokies to the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Hokies went 15-7 overall and finished third in the ACC standings with a 9-4 league mark. Tech was ranked No. 25 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. Young was named the ACC coach of the year.

When Young left Wofford for Tech in April 2019, he agreed to a five-year, $11.5 million contract. He reaped $2 million in total pay in his first year and was due to make $2 million in total pay for his second year.