First look: Virginia Tech aiming for Dave & Buster’s type feel for renovated player lounge

Tech recently completed a $4.5 million project to expand and renovate the football’s team’s weight room in the Merryman Center as well as a new $20.4 million student-athlete performance center that replaced the Bowman Room in the Jamerson Athletic Center.

The space for the player’s lounge is located on the floor above the team’s locker room and overlooks the team’s indoor practice facility. The original player’s lounge was built as part of the $15 million project to expand the Jamerson Athletic Center back in 2009.

“We had the space, it just had become a multi-purpose room,” Fuente said. “Part of that was due to all the construction we had going on. We were using it for different things. It had kind of drifted away from being purely for our players to escape and hang out.”

There are recruiting offices in that area of the building that will be relocated and enlarged to accommodate the recent increase in staff.

Jack Porter, a South Carolina-based consulting agency, handled the design and came up with the conceptual renderings for the project. The company has worked with dozens of power five programs and among their recently completed projects are the dedicated football buildings at South Carolina, Notre Dame and Clemson.