Florida assistant Darris Nichols to face mentor Mike Young in NCAAs

Mike Young won't be the only Radford High School graduate — or the only member of the 2013-14 Wofford men's basketball staff — coaching in the Virginia Tech-Florida game Friday.
Darris Nichols will be on the opposing bench.
Nichols, the 2004 Timesland boys basketball player of the year, is now an assistant coach for the Florida team that will take on the Hokies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.
Young, in his second year as the Hokies' coach, and Nichols were on the same bench when Wofford made the 2014 NCAAs. Young was the Terriers' head coach, and Nichols was one of his assistants.
"He texted me as soon as the matchup was shown on the screen [on Sunday's selection show]," Nichols, 34, said in a phone interview this week from his Indianapolis hotel. "He's been a mentor to me, so I talk to him quite a bit.
"I worked for him for only that one year, but I've known him my whole life."
The Young and Nichols families were intertwined long before Young hired Nichols in 2013.
'I've known his family for such a long time," Nichols said. "His dad [the late Bob Young] was my middle school principal. His cousin [Mark Lineburg] was my high school principal."
Nichols' older brother Shane played and coached under Young at Wofford. Shane is now an assistant at Murray State.
Young remembers when Darris and Shane were just kids.
"I knew his dad [Bill] well. His dad was a heck of a player and used to play over by the school board office," Young, 57, said. "And here's these two little fellas coming with his dad.
"I remember those two guys growing up as little folks. … It's a special family, just a great family. Bill and Donna, their parents, are just beautiful people and great friends of mine."
Last summer, Nichols was ranked No. 18 on ESPN's list of the top 40 Division I head men's basketball coaches and assistants under the age of 40.
Also last summer, Stadium's Jeff Goodman rated Nichols the No. 2 assistant in the Southeastern Conference, based on a poll of SEC coaches.
"He's a rock star," Young said of Nichols. "A little surprised he hasn't gotten a [head-coaching] job already.
"He's smart. He is a good basketball coach. I love him. … He'll be a head coach at this level sometime soon and he'll be a darn good one."
Nichols is in his sixth season at Florida.
"I look up to Coach Nichols," Florida guard Tre Mann said. "He holds everything together. I told him that a couple days ago.
"A lot of the players go talk to him when they look for advice and things like that, especially me."
As Radford High School's point guard, Nichols led the Bobcats to four appearances in the Group A tournament.
He then enjoyed postseason success as a floor general for West Virginia.
The Mountaineers made the Elite Eight of the NCAAs when Nichols was a freshman and reached the Sweet 16 when he was a sophomore and senior. He was also part of an NIT championship team as a junior.
After playing overseas, he spent a year as a WVU graduate assistant and two years as an assistant at Northern Kentucky before being hired by Young at Wofford.
Wofford won 20 games and the 2014 Southern Conference tournament in Nichols' lone year on the staff. The Terriers lost to Michigan in the NCAAs.
Nichols said he learned a lot from Young that season.
"He's one of the best in the country with the details of preparing for practice," Nichols said. "He loves practice.
"How his teams play, they kind of play like his personality — with a mix of toughness and humility at the same time.
"He's an unbelievable coach."
In June 2014, Young was working at his basketball camp when he got a call from then-Louisiana Tech coach Mike White.
"I made the mistake of answering it," Young said. "He said he wanted to talk with Darris."
Nichols left Wofford to join White's staff at Louisiana Tech.
When White exited the Conference USA school in 2015 to take Florida's reins, Nichols made the move with him.
Nichols helped Florida make the Elite Eight in 2017 and the second round of the NCAAs in 2018 and 2019.
"He's a head coach in waiting," White said. "Darris … is really close with a number of our guys.
"He helps offensively. Defensively, he's a strong voice in practice. He's got great command of what he teaches.
"He's an awesome human being — as importantly a mentor [to the players] as he is a teacher of the game."
The seventh-seeded Gators (14-9) have made this year's NCAAs even though their best player, Keyontae Johnson, has been sidelined since collapsing on the court in December.
"There was a point there where we canceled a lot of games and we sent our guys home for mental health issues because of the traumatic experience," Nichols said. "While he's okay right now, that … was a hard time.
"That was hard, trying to find a new identity without him. And not only to find a new identity, but you're trying to play basketball and you're trying to make sure these guys are okay mentally, you're trying to make sure Keyontae's okay. And then you're trying to see if the guys actually want to play.
"For me, it was just opening up and being vulnerable and sharing my emotions as well."
Nichols is shocked by the players' resiliency.
"Seeing one of their brothers go down like that, I didn't expect us to bounce back like we have," he said.
Nichols' brother Shane has also coached in the NCAAs, first as a Wofford assistant in 2011 and then with Murray State in 2018 and 2019.
Shane and Darris talk three or four times a day.
Darris said he and Young are also in constant communication, be it via texts or phone calls.
That includes the day after the selection show.
"I talked to him twice [on Monday]," Young said. "We were having some fun."