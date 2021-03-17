Florida assistant Darris Nichols to face mentor Mike Young in NCAAs

Nichols left Wofford to join White's staff at Louisiana Tech.

When White exited the Conference USA school in 2015 to take Florida's reins, Nichols made the move with him.

Nichols helped Florida make the Elite Eight in 2017 and the second round of the NCAAs in 2018 and 2019.

"He's a head coach in waiting," White said. "Darris … is really close with a number of our guys.

"He helps offensively. Defensively, he's a strong voice in practice. He's got great command of what he teaches.

"He's an awesome human being — as importantly a mentor [to the players] as he is a teacher of the game."

The seventh-seeded Gators (14-9) have made this year's NCAAs even though their best player, Keyontae Johnson, has been sidelined since collapsing on the court in December.

"There was a point there where we canceled a lot of games and we sent our guys home for mental health issues because of the traumatic experience," Nichols said. "While he's okay right now, that … was a hard time.