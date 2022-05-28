Florida beats Virginia Tech to force decisive Game 3 of Super Regional

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech softball team is one win away from making the Women's College World series.

But so is Florida.

No. 14 overall seed Florida beat No. 3 overall seed Virginia Tech 7-2 in Game 2 of their NCAA Super Regional on Saturday afternoon at Tech Softball Park to tie the series and force a decisive Game 3 on Sunday.

"Our season's not over, so we've just got to regroup and do what we did Game 1," Tech coach Pete D'Amour said.

The Hokies (46-9) won the first game of the series 6-0. That game began Friday afternoon and concluded Saturday morning.

Game 3 will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday. ESPN will air the game.

"We've shown these past few weeks that we're a fighting team. We can go out there and compete with anybody," Tech right fielder Emma Ritter said.

This is the second straight year that Tech lost Game 2 of a Super Regional and must play a win-or-else Game 3.

Last year, Tech won the first game of its Super Regional at UCLA. But the Bruins won Games 2 and 3 to advance to the Women's College World Series.

"It's a new year," Ritter said. "Everything's different this year, so last year doesn't matter right now. So we're just playing for the future, not for the past."

Virginia Tech has not lost back-to-back games since suffering those back-to-back losses at UCLA last year.

Tech will turn to ace Keely Rochard (26-3), who shut out the Gators (47-17) in Game 1 and who threw one inning of relief in Game 2, on Sunday.

"I told the players after [the loss], 'We've got a fresh Keely tomorrow,’" D'Amour said.

The Hokies left 10 runners on base in Game 2.

"We had chances to score runs that game," D'Amour said. "You've got to cash in when you have opportunities and we just didn't."

"We pitched a lot better than we pitched yesterday," Gators coach Tim Walton said.

Tech, which was the visiting team for Game 2, scored a run in the top of the fifth to grab a 2-1 lead. Jayme Bailey doubled and Morgan Overaitis had a pinch-hit RBI double.

After Darby Trull singled to put runners on first and third, Florida starter Lexie Delbrey was pulled in favor of Natalie Lugo. Lugo retired Kelsey Bennett on a popup and Mackenzie Lawter on a grounder to escape further damage.

Lugo (10-5) earned the win, allowing no runs, no walks and just one hit in 2 1/3 innings.

"What Natalie did in relief was spectacular," Walton said.

With Tech up 2-1, D'Amour stuck with freshman starter Emma Lemley (16-6) to begin the bottom of the fifth instead of bringing in Rochard at that point.

"Didn't think [with] a 2-1 score [that] two runs was going to win, so let's see if she can get us another chance to score more runs," D'Amour said of his mindset at the time.

After Lemley hit Hannah Adams with a pitch, Skylar Wallace doubled off the center-field wall.

D'Amour still stayed with Lemley, but Charla Echols hit a two-RBI double off the center-field wall to give Florida a 3-2 lead.

After Lemley hit Reagan Walsh with a pitch, D'Amour pulled Lemley in favor of Rochard.

Lemley allowed five earned runs, seven hits and one walk while striking out five.

"She threw well. I don't want to comment on why she was throwing what she had to throw. That'd get me in trouble," D'Amour said. "She battled. She threw hard."

Lemley had three outs nullified by illegal-pitch calls (for having both feet in the air simultaneously), but she recovered and struck out all three of those batters to get those outs anyway.

Did those illegal-pitch calls affect what Lemley threw?

"How could it not?" D'Amour said. "Worked behind a little bit too much and had to throw hittable pitches."

"We had some favorable counts," Walton said. "Yesterday we had favorable counts against Keely and we weren't able to produce any RBI swings. Today we had some favorable counts and we were able to produce."

Upon relieving Lemley, Rochard retired Cheyenne Lindsey on a grounder for the first out of the inning, with the runners moving up to second and third. Kate Kistler hit a fielder's choice grounder to second baseman Cameron Fagan, with pinch runner Christina Wellen safe at home to extend the lead to 4-2. Sam Roe hit a sacrifice bunt, with pinch runner Sarah Longley scoring to extend the lead to 5-2.

Rochard finished the fifth. To keep Rochard fresh for Sunday, D'Amour brought in Ivy Rosenberry to pitch the sixth. Rosenberry gave up the final two runs.

Florida pitchers escaped a number of jams.

Tech had runners on second and third in the first inning, but Delbrey struck out Meredith Slaw and retired Bre Peck on a fly ball.

The Hokies had runners on first and second in the second, but Kelsey Brown struck out and Fagan grounded out.

Florida took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third on a Kendra Falby bunt hit, an Adams double and a fielding error by Fagan.

Tech tied the score in the fourth. After Delbrey walked the bases loaded, pinch hitter Ally Repko drew a bases-loaded walk.

But the Hokies left the bases loaded in that inning. After Fagan flied out to right for the second out, Ritter hit a fly ball to deep left field. Kistler made the catch at the wall to enable Florida to escape further damage.

With Tech up 6-0 after four innings Friday, there was a rain delay at about 3:30 p.m. Friday and the game was suspended 3 1/2 hours later.

According to Willie Ricker, the on-site NCAA representative for the Blacksburg Super Regional, the NCAA championship committee decided Friday to suspend the game because of unplayable conditions in the outfield.

Rochard pitched the first four innings Friday and returned to the circle to finish the game Saturday. She threw a four-hit shutout.

