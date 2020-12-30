Florida State-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Notes: This is the Hokies' first game since their Dec. 17 loss at Notre Dame. Last weekend's scheduled game with Virginia was postponed because of UVa's COVID-19 issues. … This is FSU's first game since Dec. 20. … This game was added to the teams' schedules last week after each squad had a game postponed. … FSU has beaten Tech eight straight times. … FSU has beaten Florida, UVa and Pittsburgh and has lost to Clemson. … FSU coach Sue Semrau announced in September she was taking a leave of absence for this season to care for her mother, who has cancer. Assistant Brooke Wyckoff was promoted to interim coach. … FSU went 24-8 overall and made the ACC title game last season but was picked just sixth in the ACC's preseason poll last month. … Elizabeth Kitley is averaging 19.1 points and 11.9 rebounds for Tech, while Kourtney Weber averages 16.8 points for the Seminoles.