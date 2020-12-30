 Skip to main content
Florida State-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule
Women’s Basketball

Thursday

Florida State at Virginia Tech

Noon at Cassell Coliseum

Internet: ACC Network Extra

Records: FSU 3-1, 2-1 ACC; Virginia Tech 6-1, 1-1.

Notes: This is the Hokies' first game since their Dec. 17 loss at Notre Dame. Last weekend's scheduled game with Virginia was postponed because of UVa's COVID-19 issues. … This is FSU's first game since Dec. 20. … This game was added to the teams' schedules last week after each squad had a game postponed. … FSU has beaten Tech eight straight times. … FSU has beaten Florida, UVa and Pittsburgh and has lost to Clemson. … FSU coach Sue Semrau announced in September she was taking a leave of absence for this season to care for her mother, who has cancer. Assistant Brooke Wyckoff was promoted to interim coach. … FSU went 24-8 overall and made the ACC title game last season but was picked just sixth in the ACC's preseason poll last month. … Elizabeth Kitley is averaging 19.1 points and 11.9 rebounds for Tech, while Kourtney Weber averages 16.8 points for the Seminoles.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

