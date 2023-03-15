BLACKSBURG — It wasn’t a surprising sight over the past season to see Tyler Bowen drop into the Virginia Tech quarterback meeting room to watch the film study and listen to the interactions the signal callers had with then-position coach Brad Glenn. Bowen, who was tasked with leading an FBS offense in a full-time role for the first time in 2022, wanted to immerse himself into the position group and be able to check off items with them during game weeks.

It is similar to what he did as Fordham’s offensive coordinator in 2016 and as the co-OC at Penn State in 2020. The offense can only go as far as the quarterback can take it, and Bowen’s units in his previous stops enjoyed success moving the ball and scoring points.

That is a main factor in why Bowen moved from coaching the Hokies’ tight ends to now overseeing the quarterbacks’ development. The move was accelerated once Glenn departed to become Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator, and was made apparent with the hiring of Elijah Brooks as running backs coach and Ron Crook as offensive line coach.

“I think it was an easy transition from a relationship standpoint,” Bowen said Tuesday. “I’m someone they’re familiar with and I think they’re going to be very comfortable of understanding just more of the why of what we’re doing. I think we can do a better job of bridging that gap for those guys.”

Stu Holt, the former running backs coach, is moving to coaching the tight ends while maintaining his role as special teams coordinator.

“I’m excited for our team because it will allow coach Bowen, our play caller, to be closer to our quarterback,” Holt said, “and I think that’s ultimately what you’re looking at when you see this move is that it will make us better offensively when he’s in that room and working the guys that’s pulling the trigger.”

Bowen is taking over a position he never played in college (he was an offensive lineman at Maryland under the tutelage of Ralph Friedgen and James Franklin), and one he hasn’t yet coached in his previous collegiate stops at Maryland, Towson, Penn State and Fordham.

While he doesn’t have the experiences or nuances of playing the position, Bowen has a grasp of how offenses should be run and the quarterback’s responsibilities on any given play.

“He’s an extension of me on the field,” Bowen said. “Also, just me understanding those guys, what strengths and weaknesses and what are they comfortable with on a day-to-day basis.”

Hokies coach Brent Pry revealed Tuesday that he and Bowen had discussions about Bowen becoming the quarterbacks coach last season. Bowen was hired after Glenn and put in charge of the tight ends, but the seed was planted that if a change happened in the future, Pry wanted to have his offensive coordinator also working with the quarterbacks.

“We knew there wasn’t any doubt this is what we were going to do,” Pry said. “He’s excited about it; I was excited about it. Feel really good about the relationship there and the play caller coaching the quarterbacks. He was very involved in that position all winter, in fact that kind of started down the stretch last year. That’s been coming.”

Bowen inherits a quarterback room that has plenty of talent but lacks experience behind last season’s starter Grant Wells and Baylor transfer Kyron Drones.

Redshirt sophomore Tahj Bullock hasn’t appeared in a game yet and freshman Devin Farrell took his redshirt last season. Three-star prospects Dylan Wittke and Pop Watson III both signed this past winter.

“It was an open competition last year and we evaluate every rep from a competition standpoint, from an incompletion standpoint, from a decision-making standpoint,” Bowen said. “Those reps are graded no different than the games, so that gives us an analytical view of exactly what’s going on, taking the emotion out of it.”

Bowen was the first to admit Tuesday that ensuring the quarterback is comfortable within the offense will help in establishing the unit’s identity, which was sorely missing last season.

The Hokies lacked firepower on the offensive side, and it led to a season in which the offense never reached the 30-point mark in the 11-game schedule. Tech had its lowest scoring average (19.3 points per game) since 1989, and the attack ranked 120th out of 131 FBS teams in total offense (313.5 yards per contest).

Bowen wants to correct last season’s errors that he traced back to one year ago in the spring practices. He admitted he “put the cart before the horse a little bit” when it came to installing the offense, and he put too much in with a new roster and new staff in place.

The hiring of Crook will allow Bowen to focus on the inside zone and gap run schemes that will help the offense establish its identity, beginning Thursday with the first of 15 spring practices. That also means focusing on the “100-level things” and mastering those before the more detailed elements, such as run-pass option and play-action passes, get installed.

“It’s got to be something the players line up, they’re comfortable with and they believe in,” Bowen said, “and they’re able to go out and execute confidently no matter what the defensive look is.”

Pry’s to-do list for the spring is “big,” but the main focal point on offense is being able to run the ball.

The Hokies did that in the 2022 season finale with a season-best 176 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a one-point win at Liberty.

The bigger issue, though, was not reaching the 150-yard mark in any of the previous 10 games, which forced Wells to have to drop back and throw it far too often.

“I feel really good about where we’re at in a place with our run game, to start with our identity to run and really be able to complement that with our other schemes that we put on the field from a run-game standpoint,” Bowen said.