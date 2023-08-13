BLACKSBURG — The 2022 season was a balancing act for Tyler Bowen.

A typical week in the regular season for the Virginia Tech offensive coordinator was hectic, to say the least. He met daily with his offensive staff to go over the week’s game plan. He worked with his position group — the tight ends — on the practice room, in the film room and in his office. Then, on top of all of that, he sat in with the quarterbacks and position coach Brad Glenn.

There was a lot to juggle on a daily and weekly basis.

Bowen’s plate was cleared off a bit during the offseason. Glenn departed for Cincinnati, which allowed Bowen to become the quarterbacks coach. It offered Bowen something he didn’t have in his first season in Blacksburg — daily interactions with the signal callers that can be the difference in the offense succeeding on Saturdays.

“It’s been refreshing for me,” Bowen said Tuesday. “I think I get to understand their why more, being in that room every day. So that’s been good.”

Bowen has worked with the quarterbacks on a daily basis since late February when Glenn took the job offer to become Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator. It provided Bowen the opportunity to work directly with the quarterbacks throughout spring practices and provide the blueprint for what they needed to work on during the summer workouts.

The continuity of having the offensive coordinator in the quarterbacks room is something Bowen hopes will help whoever wins the starting job for the Sept. 2 season opener against Old Dominion.

“I think having him in there, we’ve already benefited from that,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said. “The relationship, the communication, the finer points, very happy with that decision.”

Grant Wells, last season’s starter, said Bowen being in the room “adds that layer of connection that we didn’t have last year.”

Wells threw for 2,171 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

“I wouldn’t say it was an issue. I would say it was something we had to work around that was kind of foreign for everybody in the room,” Wells said of the offensive coordinator not being in the room. “I wouldn’t say it was an issue. It was something we had to get used to.”

Bowen will not only be evaluated on how the quarterbacks perform this upcoming season, but how the offense bounces back from what was an underwhelming campaign.

The Hokies averaged 19.3 points per game to mark the first time since a three-season stretch between 1987 and 1989 in which Tech did not average more than 20 points per contest.

Tech didn’t even reach the 30-point mark in its 11-game schedule.

“We’ve made a lot of adjustments. I think you would every year, regardless of if you had a really good year offensively and you were high in statistics or you were really low as we were last year, so we’re always looking to improve,” Bowen said. “I don’t want to get into any of the scheme changes, but I think the biggest thing that we learned as a staff was just understanding let’s not put too much in too early, particularly for the guys up front. Let’s make sure that the foundation on some basics be able to get in, get our identity runs in and then start building out from there. You want an identity, and then our job is to be able to formation, motion, use tempo, different things, to be able to bury that identity.”

There were instances last season in which Pry said the offense lacked an identity, especially during a seven-game losing streak that saw Tech twice blow fourth-quarter leads in back-to-back setbacks to North Carolina State and Georgia Tech.

Bowen spent the offseason evaluating the offense and opted to simplify the playbook to ensure the players could optimize the scheme. That meant focusing on zone blocking schemes on the offensive line, and then getting both the run and pass game going vertically up the field.

Bowen reached out to mentors such as Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell to help with not only working with the quarterbacks but getting the most out of the offense.

“He’s like a sponge,” Pry said of Bowen back in May. “He wants to learn, learn, learn, learn, learn.”

Pry also made a change to his routine before last season’s contest at Liberty.

He surrendered defensive play-calling duties to coordinator Chris Marve. That allowed Pry to be more hands-on with the offense and provide insight to Bowen.

The Hokies’ 23-22 road victory marked the only triumph in which they won when trailing entering the fourth quarter.

Pry was a constant presence in the offensive meetings in the spring and will continue that throughout the season.

“It was great. I really enjoyed it when he was with us in the Liberty game,” Bowen said. “Just little things that he sees from a defensive perspective, I think, add a lot of perspective from our room. And then every day at practice, just seeing things, letting us know what’s hard, what’s hard formationally. Because a lot of times, a defensive coach’s view and an offensive coach’s view can get far apart as far as what’s hard. And a lot of times, just keeping your scheme simple and moving things around. So I think it’s been really good to have his voice in the room for sure.”

Bowen is entering his first season as a quarterbacks coach at any level. The newness to the position hasn’t stopped him from relating to quarterbacks, especially when it comes to recruiting.

The Hokies already have landed verbal commitments in the 2024 (Davi Belfort) and 2025 (Kelden Ryan) recruiting classes, and Bowen was active in the recruitment of Baylor transfer Kyron Drones while Glenn was still with the program.

“Real talkative coach that just wants you to learn and understand him. I really admire that,” Drones said of Bowen. “I don’t really want any like quiet coach that really doesn’t care about you. He also cares about you as a person, which also led me to commit here. When we were talking before I committed, just the fact that he asked questions about me and my life, that just was big to me. That’s what I liked.”