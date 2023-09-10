BLACKSBURG — The Purdue football team had opened its season with a home loss to Fresno State.

But the Boilermakers bounced back Saturday with a win at Virginia Tech.

Purdue shut out the Hokies in the second half en route to a 24-17 victory at Lane Stadium.

“We weren’t letting it slip away from us like we did last week,” Purdue linebacker Nic Scourton said after the win.

Saturday’s game was suspended by lightning with Purdue up 7-0 late in the first quarter. After a delay of more than five hours, the game resumed at 6:15 p.m.

“We felt like [the Hokies] were discouraged and they didn’t want to play anymore [after the delay]. And we were ready to go out and play,” Scourton said. “We didn’t come all the way over here for … nothing.

“After the rain delay, they didn’t want to play. … You can just tell by the guys’ body language. Just a feeling.”

Purdue rookie head coach Ryan Walters, whose players spent the delay playing spades and hangman, was glad the game was able to be resumed.

“They had talked about it maybe like being [declared] a no contest. We did not want to do that,” Walters said. “We got in touch with our pilots and they said, ‘As long as we’re taking off by 4 o’clock in the morning, we’re good.’

‘You only get 12 guaranteed opportunities, so we didn’t want to waste this one.”

Walters picked up the first win of his head-coaching career Saturday. Fresno State had spoiled his debut the previous weekend, winning 39-35 on a 22-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left.

After allowing 487 yards of total offense to Fresno State, the Boilermakers surrendered just 286 yards of total offense to the Hokies.

“A week ago we didn’t check the discipline box,” Walters said.

“That’s all it is, discipline,” Scourton said of the turnaround. “We prepared better this week. We were more locked in. No matter the adversity we faced, today, discipline. … We didn’t get frustrated with each other.”

Purdue held the Hokies to 11 yards rushing.

“We were stopping the run, getting them in passing situations. And that’s what we’re good at,” said Scourton, who had five tackles and a sack. “It was amazing. Just how we wrote it up.

“Our defensive line, they were phenomenal tonight in the run game. … We practiced very hard this week. We were upset about the loss, had a bad taste in our mouth. Guys just wanted to come out and play today. And it showed in the [way Purdue defended the] run game.”

Down 17-0, the Hokies scored 17 straight points to tie the game with 10 seconds left in the second quarter.

But they never scored again.

“We were preaching playing with discipline all week,” Walters said. “When we gave up big plays or gave up points [to Fresno State], it was usually somebody playing outside the framework of the defense. And so you saw that buy-in and that attention to detail this week. And that resulted in … shutting them out in the second half and also holding them to … 11 yards rushing.”

Tech was held to 106 yards of total offense in the second half.

What halftime adjustments did Purdue make on defense?

“We basically went through their [receiver] route tree and what routes we were getting out of certain sets and communicated that,” Walters said. “Played those better [in the second half].”

After Purdue took a 24-17 lead with 8:00 left, Tech went three-and-out on its penultimate series. Scourton sacked quarterback Grant Wells on third down.

The Hokies’ final series began on the VT 9-yard line with 2:30 to go. The Hokies drove to the Purdue 42, but backup QB Kyron Drones then threw four incomplete passes to end the possession.

“Guys were excited to be in that moment,” Scourton said of the Purdue defense on Tech’s final drive. “We had no doubts that we were going to go out and make that stop.”