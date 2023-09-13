BLACKSBURG — There’s one particular play that stood out for Virginia Tech fans in the waning moments of last weekend’s game against Purdue. Quarterback Kyron Drones scrambled to pick up a first down, and he finished the run by lowering his shoulder and delivering a blow to Boilermakers cornerback Markevious Brown.

It was a first-down run that invigorated the estimated 20,000 fans who waited out a 5 1/2-hour delay and remained inside Lane Stadium. The drive ended four plays after the run, but it showed what Drones could bring to an offense that has struggled moving the ball on the ground.

Drones, who has taken 14 snaps through two weeks, could potentially see the field more this weekend at Rutgers. Starter Grant Wells is questionable with an ankle injury, and a fresher, more agile Drones could provide the spark this offense needs after being held to 11 rushing yards against the Boilermakers.

“I love the way Kyron runs, and I think we saw the one run he had in the game where he lowered his shoulders,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said Tuesday. “He’s a big, physical guy. It’s not just that he runs well. He’s also big and physical. I think he can take hits. I think he can deliver some hits.”

Pry said through the first two weeks that the plan was to play the 6-foot-2, 234-pound Drones, whether it be in tag situations or for a drive to give the opposing defenses a different look.

Drones forces teams to account for the quarterback, whether that be designed runs, read options, or simply a play breaking down and the signal caller escaping the pocket.

Pry said the Hokies need to commit to running the quarterback enough to force defenses to defend it. He added Wells “runs pretty good,” but if the starter isn’t able to move around in the pocket because of the ankle injury, it takes away an element to offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen’s scheme.

“I was very pleased with the way Kyron operated,” Pry said. “I thought he was level-headed. He wasn’t rattled. He had some rush, he stepped up, made a nice throw. There was some challenging coverage. Obviously, it was a tough situation in the game, but we ended up with the ball on the 40 trying to go tie it up.”

The flip side to having a mobile quarterback is a pocket passer who has time to make reads behind a strong offensive line.

Wells was sacked three times against the Boilermakers after not going down against Old Dominion. Two of those sacks came in the second half when he wasn’t as mobile as he was at the beginning of the game, and the offensive line has been relatively strong in pass protection through two weeks.

The run blocking has struggled with the Hokies averaging 60 rushing yards per game and 1.8 yards per carry. It has kept tailbacks Bhayshul Tuten and Malachi Thomas bottled up, and Tuten’s 14-yard run earlier in the game against Purdue is one of only three runs that have netted at least 10 yards.

Drones and Wells have the other two long runs.

“We have to be better there. It’s about mixing up our run plan. Our run selection,” Pry said. “I think we’ve got a back [Tuten] that’s proved he’s capable of making people miss. He’s done that for two weeks. I think we’ve got a back in Malachi that can get some hard-earned runs and be physical.

“So I think we have to have a good plan. What makes the most sense against this Rutgers bunch? What are the runs that make the most sense? And we’ve got to continue to get better up front. I think we’re improved over last year. We’ve got to go play to the level I think we’re capable of up front. And that obviously was a point of emphasis again Monday.”

Pry said last season there were times the offense was easy to get a bead on based on personnel and formation.

The coach reiterated Tuesday that has improved this season, even with mixed results of an improved passing game and struggling running attack.

“I think in the offensive package, there’s more to give people problems that we’ve invested in. You haven’t seen all of it yet,” Pry said. “You can’t carry everything every week. You kind of go in there on Sunday and Monday and you decide what you think is going to be best for you and you put your package together.

“I’m telling those guys to keep it somewhat simple right now, let’s find some things that we’re good at, and that doesn’t mean simple to the point that it’s not challenging to see or line up to or defend. I think we’re doing some different things from a formation standpoint, from a personnel standpoint, and we’ve just got to keep growing in that direction.”

The offensive line rotation has been limited to six through two weeks. Left tackle Xavier Chaplin, left guard Braelin Moore, center Kaden Moore and right tackle Parker Clements have played every offensive snap, while right guard Bob Schick has played all but 19 snaps while rotating with Brody Meadows.

Pry said the offensive line rotation was discussed Monday morning. Players like Gardner-Webb transfer Clayton Frady, Johnny Garrett, Johnny Dickson and others were expected to be in contention for playing time as the season progressed.

A deeper rotation could lead to better play in the fourth quarter when the starters haven’t logged every snap.

“Sometimes as an assistant coach, you’re just hesitant. You feel like every play is the difference in the game, and sometimes it can be,” Pry said. “We have to invest in our young guys. I basically said to the assistants, ‘Listen, I’ve got your back here. We’ve got to intelligently roll these guys in, in the right places, for the right amount of snaps and continue to grow their role.’ We’ve got to do that. It’s a long season. We’ve got good, talented, young guys that just need experience.”