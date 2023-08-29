BLACKSBURG — Brent Pry said at the beginning of training camp that freshmen were going to have to be ready to play in September. The Virginia Tech coach at the time thought at least two cornerbacks, in addition to a boundary safety and a hybrid linebacker, had the potential to take the field against Old Dominion.

Pry answered the questions regarding which freshmen have the chance to play with the team’s depth chart being released Tuesday. Three cornerbacks, one safety and one hybrid linebacker are listed as backups to veterans, and those five are projected to play on defense or special teams when the Monarchs visit Lane Stadium for the 8 p.m. kickoff on the ACC Network.

“We’ve got five true freshmen in the two-deep on the perimeter right now,” Pry said.

Safety Mose Phillips III and Star linebacker Caleb Woodson spent the entire training camp working as backups to Nasir Peoples and Keonta Jenkins, respectively, and those two solidified their positions on the depth chart with consistent play.

Phillips was a star from the spring game with an interception.

The cornerback position was going to feature at least three freshmen in the two-deep. Position coach Derek Jones said late in training camp that the competition behind starters Mansoor Delane, Dorian Strong and Derrick Canteen was between freshmen who joined the program over the summer.

Dante Lovett, Braylon Johnson and Jonathan Pennix emerged and are positioned to play in the season opener.

“These are guys that came from winning programs. It was evident when I got here they were bringing in high school athletes that won in high school, that have an understanding of winning, so the maturity was already set,” Canteen said of the freshmen. “It was ingrained in them in the programs that they come from. To bring them along into a college maturity of taking care of your body, going to class, things like that, it was kind of easy. Now they’re just eager to get better every day.”

Lovett and Johnson were both projected to play cornerback coming out of their respective high schools (Lovett from DeMatha Catholic in Maryland and Johnson from Highland Springs).

Pennix was a two-way star at nearby Appomattox County High School. He could play at receiver and tailback in the Raiders’ split-back veer offense, and he was a talented cornerback who often shut down one side of the field.

He initially opened camp at wide receiver, then was moved to cornerback.

“He’s made plays just about every practice,” Pry said of Pennix. “He’s a hustler, the game comes easy to him. He’s raw, technically, as a corner, but he’s a playmaker. I’m very excited about him. He’s positioned himself to potentially play in this ballgame, to get some valuable snaps.”

The Hokies aren’t just young in the secondary.

There are five redshirt freshmen on the offensive line two-deep, and left tackle Xavier Chaplin and left guard Braelin Moore are projected to start.

Redshirt freshman Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, freshman Ayden Greene and sophomore Tucker Holloway are backups at wide receiver.

Sophomore Dae’Quan Wright and redshirt freshmen Benji Gosnell and Harrison Saint Germain are listed as the backups to Nick Gallo at tight end.

“We’re young, but a lot of those guys have come from winning programs that understand the work ethic, the investment, the sacrifice, they’ve won a bunch in their high school careers,” Pry said. “There’s more maturity that way, in-game adversity, there’s a level of confidence.”

Sophomore Keyshawn Burgos won a lengthy battle with junior Cole Nelson to start at defensive end opposite of Florida transfer Antwaun Powell-Ryland.

Pry said last week Nelson’s consistency gave him a slight edge at the time, but it was ultimately the explosive plays Burgos can provide off the edge that landed him the starting role.

“I think he and APR, they make more plays than the other guys right now. They’re just more productive, and that’s not a knock on the other guys,” Pry said. “I think Cole Nelson is playing his best ball. You talk about a guy that does understand the defense and will always function well in it, just needs to make a few more plays, and he’s capable. I think on the other side with C.J. McCray, a guy that’s worked really hard and changed his body and just not making enough plays to crack the lineup. APR and Keyshawn give us the best chance at the minus yards plays and the sacks that we felt like we were missing.”

North Carolina A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten and Middle Tennessee transfer Jaylin Lane are projected to return kicks and punts, respectively.

The last battle from training camp was at kicker.

John Love will be the one who attempts extra points and field goals. Kyle Lowe will serve as kickoff specialist and attempt the longer field goals.

“I do think that Kyle, he’s worked at it, he’ll be available for long field goals,” Pry said. “And maybe I should say extra long field goals because we’re pretty confident that we want to go with John from pretty far out, but Kyle’s ready.”