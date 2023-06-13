One of the first phone calls Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry made when edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland entered the transfer portal was to a good friend.

Sean Spencer, Powell-Ryland’s position coach at Florida, worked alongside Pry on James Franklin’s staff for nine seasons, and Spencer provided Pry with all the information he needed on whether Powell-Ryland would be a fit with the Hokies.

So far, so good for the Hokies.

Powell-Ryland was in the transfer portal for two weeks before committing to Virginia Tech in early May. He has enrolled and begun working out with his new teammates.

“He didn’t necessarily feel like he fit their scheme or structure as well as he fits ours, and a lot of times guys make moves for that reason. All of it adds up,” Pry said Monday evening at the B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Awards banquet. “We’ve got to keep helping ourselves in every area, whether it’s at the high school level or the transfer portal or development. We’ve got to keep improving each and every room, and he helps us do that.”

Powell-Ryland has two seasons of eligibility remaining and provides the Hokies with depth off the edge. The Indian River High School graduate played in 27 games in his three seasons at Florida and posted 34 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and 7.5 tackles for a loss.

C.J. McCray and Cole Nelson worked as the first-team defensive ends in the spring, with Jorden McDonald and Keyshawn Burgos served as their backups.

“Powell gives us some reassurance there that we’re going to be able to win more of the one-on-one battles in the run game and especially the pass game,” Pry said. “He’s a proven commodity. … He’s a big addition, he’s working really hard, he’s learning the system, the guys have embraced him.”

Recruiting haul

Virginia Tech secured three commitments for its 2024 recruiting class in one weekend late in March. That number was topped Sunday and Monday with four recruits announcing their commitments on social media.

The Hokies landed two four-star recruits — linebacker Gabriel Williams and cornerback Marcellus Barnes Jr. — and brought in two more three-star recruits in linemen Andrew Hanchuk and Aidan Lynch.

Tech has received 11 verbal commits for the recruiting class. Its recruiting ranking is currently 29th, according to 247Sports’ composite score.

Seven of the commitments are on the defensive side. Defensive tackles Hanchuk and Emmett Laws fill areas of need with the position currently featuring upperclassmen.

Locker room upgrade

Tech announced 14 months ago that donor Win Sheridan had pledged $5 million to upgrade the football locker room.

The board of visitors approved the project, budgeted at $5.9 million, on June 6 that will provide state-of-the-art hydrotherapy suite and renovations to the players’ restrooms and shower facilities.

“The majority of the remodel and restructure will be with our hydrotherapy area — cold tubs, hot tubs, steam rooms, wet area — resources for our players in recovery,” Pry said. “We’re very excited about it. They should break ground immediately following the season. We may be put out of our locker room temporarily, but whatever’s necessary to get that remodeled.”

Tailgate tour wraps up

Pry has spent the past two summers on tailgate tours at four stops across the state. The visits allow him to connect with fans, donors and graduates, and serves as an opportunity to interact with them in a social setting.

Pry’s stops this year were the same as last year in Richmond, Virginia Beach, Manassas and Roanoke.

“There’s a lot of buzz around our program and support, so to get out in the communities and shake a lot of hands and answer a lot of questions and fill everybody in with a state of the union of where the program is right now in my opinion, it’s been good,” he said. “We’ve got a great following, great fanbase, great support, so it’s important to get out there and make sure they know we’re appreciating it.”