The road to the 2023 season enters its final month for Virginia Tech.

The Hokies will hit the practice field and open training camp this week ahead of the Sept. 2 home opener against Old Dominion.

Brent Pry enters his second season at the helm. After a 3-8 campaign in 2022, Pry overhauled the roster with a 41% turnover by going into the transfer portal and reestablishing the Hokies’ recruiting in the footprint. That includes bringing in desperately needed talent at key skill positions and developing depth on the defensive side of the ball.

Most of the new faces on the roster participated in spring practice and made immediate impacts.

Several questions remained following the spring and are still lingering heading into training camp. Here’s a quick look at two areas on offense and two areas on defense that the staff hopes to address over the next month …

All eyes on the quarterback battle

The one question mark at the forefront of camp will undoubtedly be on who claims the reins as the starting quarterback.

Grant Wells started all 11 games in 2022. He completed 59% of his passes for 2,171 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

There were a litany of factors that led to the inconsistency at the quarterback position, ranging from the offensive line not getting the necessary push at the line of scrimmage to the running game not being established.

Wells spent the spring splitting reps with the first team and he looked every bit the starter in the spring game with 148 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions on 12-of-18 passing.

Pry repeatedly said the Hokies “got two really good ones” with Baylor transfer Kyron Drones still in the running for the starting quarterback role.

“I’m excited about the quarterback room. We have the type of program, there’s no secrets and there’s no glossing anything over,” Pry said last week at ACC Kickoff. “Grant knows what’s up, Kyron knows what’s up, the guys know what’s up, we’re all in this thing together and we want what’s best for our team.”

Drones played behind the second-string offensive line in the spring game and didn’t look as sharp as Wells. Drones’ dual-threat ability provides a different element to the offense that could potentially be utilized in packages if Wells is the starter.

Keeping Thomas healthy

Malachi Thomas didn’t make his 2022 debut until early October because of a foot injury.

Then a left-ankle injury suffered midway through the third quarter against North Carolina State brought an abrupt end to the running back’s season.

The 6-foot, 206-pound Thomas was providing a spark to a running game that needed it with Keshawn King and Jalen Holston getting the majority of the workload.

Thomas said in spring he was healthy, and the staff limited his work in the spring to ensure he was healthy entering this campaign.

“He’s a physical runner, he’s a big-bodied guy, plays hard, he’s smart,” Pry said. “… He’s got great ball skills; he brings a lot to the table. We need a healthy Malachi Thomas. Right now he is.”

Thomas and North Carolina A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten are expected to be the 1-2 punch this season.

Tuten is coming off an impressive 2022 season with the Aggies in which he rushed for 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns to earn third-team All-America honors.

Developing the linebacker corps

Keli Lawson and Keonta Jenkins entered the spring as starters at Will and Sam linebacker, respectively, and both enter training camp entrenched at those positions.

The main battle in the spring and into training camp will focus on the Mike position and replacing the production from multiyear starter Dax Hollifield.

“We’ve got several candidates right now. It’s about figuring out who gets the reps and where do we end up,” Pry said. “I’ve had defenses where the Mike has been a guy like Dax and we’ve played well, and I’ve had defenses where the Mike hasn’t been that guy and we’ve played well. It’s not a big concern of mine.”

Pry said he has an “idea who the Mike will be,” but he’s leaving the battle open for training camp.

Jaden Keller received the bulk of the reps there during the spring and made a good impression.

“He was forced into the Mike position because of some injuries and for the first time really showed us some things because he’s got a good skill set,” Pry said of Keller. “He hadn’t been able to turn it over. Chris [Marve, the linebackers coach] has done a good job with him.”

Alan Tisdale, who started at Will last season, could move to Mike and provide plenty of experience in the room.

Salem native Jayden McDonald also is in the mix.

Opening up defensive scheme

The importance of the linebacker corps could come into focus this season.

Pry’s defenses at Vanderbilt and Penn State featured designed blitzes from the second level, and Pry even said blitzes were called up to 45% of the time with the Nittany Lions.

The additional depth at linebacker should allow Marve, who is entering his first full season as defensive play caller, to be more aggressive in calling blitzes.

That means it may be possible to see Lawson and Jenkins coming off the edge, or Keller and McDonald coming from the middle.

“In our package, as much as we pressure, that’s always going to be part of it,” Pry said. "… You’ve got some guys that can rush the quarterback for the second level.

“We had a lot of success with that at Penn State in this package; not just with Micah Parsons but many guys before that. That helps your pass rush. We really didn’t have enough going on at the second level that gave us a chance to help those first-level rushers.”