Charles Huff and Johnathan Galante joined the Alabama football coaching staff around the same time in February 2019, and then spent two seasons together as Huff oversaw the running backs and Galante worked as a quality control analyst with the special teams.

Galante’s work behind the scenes in helping the Crimson Tide’s special teams unit made an impression on Huff. So when Huff had a void to fill on his staff at Marshall after the 2021 season, there was only one call he needed to make.

Galante, a Christiansburg High School graduate who played for Virginia Tech from 2014-16, is entering his second season as the Thundering Herd’s special teams coordinator. He will face his alma mater at noon Saturday when the Hokies (1-2) make the trip to Huntington, West Virginia, to play Marshall (2-0).

“I think Coach G’s done a really good job,” Huff said Monday in the Sun Belt Conference weekly coaches media availability. “Obviously he was with me at Alabama for two years and I got a chance to watch him work in an assistant QC role, which a lot of the QCs in today’s football at those levels do a lot of the work behind the scenes. So got a chance to see him do that.

“Then obviously since he’s been here, he’s been phenomenal with the players. Does a really good job scheme-wise, does a really good job of breaking opponents down, puts us in advantageous positions.”

Galante spent the 2013 season at Bluefield College before transferring to Virginia Tech as a walk-on. He played on special teams in the 2015 and ’16 seasons and recorded two tackles.

Galante remained at Tech as a graduate assistant for 2017 and ’18 before heading to Alabama.

Jeremy Springer left Marshall to join the Los Angeles Rams staff after the 2021 season, and that’s when Galante was hired by Huff to oversee the special teams.

“We’ve got to continue to build the depth on our special teams so we have a little bit more options to go to. Special teams is that one where if you could play all your starters, you’re probably a lot better than you are playing your backups,” Huff said. “We’ve got to develop the depth so that our backups can continue to play, and I think Coach G does a really good job with that in the way he practices, the drills, the emphasis he puts on fundamentals and techniques. Obviously that’s a phase of the game that we’re going to have to be really good in in order to maximize our opportunities or flip field position and possibly to score points.”

Looking for another marquee win

Huff’s first game leading the Thundering Herd was a memorable one with Marshall claiming a 49-7 win at Navy to open the 2021 campaign.

He racked up a program-defining triumph last season by upsetting then-No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 in South Bend, Indiana.

Now Huff and Marshall have a chance to claim a win over a Power Five team at home. An ACC team hasn’t played at Joan C. Edwards Stadium since Sept. 22, 2018, when North Carolina State claimed a 37-20 win.

“I think, again, it’s going to be a 60-minute battle because I don’t anticipate Virginia Tech folding because they are in a close game or something doesn’t go right on the first drive,” Huff said. “We’ll have to prepare really well this week, play extremely hard and consistently execute on Saturday.”

Hokies get another primetime slot

Virginia Tech opened its season at home under the lights at home against Old Dominion.

The Hokies’ ACC opener also will be under Lane Stadium’s bright lights.

The ACC announced the kickoff times and television designations for its Sept. 30 slate of games on Monday. The Hokies’ league opener against Pitt will kick off at 8 p.m. and be broadcast on the ACC Network.

It’s the same time slot and network Tech had for its Sept. 2 opener, which it won 36-17.

Cavaliers headed to the CW

Virginia opens ACC play Friday night at home against N.C. State.

The Cavaliers continue league play when they head on the road to Boston College the following week for a 2 p.m. kickoff that will air on the CW network (including WWCW in Roanoke).

The game is part of the CW’s new package of ACC football and men’s and women’s basketball games.