CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Virginia Tech redshirt senior Jesse Hanson, a Lord Botetourt High School graduate, announced early Thursday afternoon on social media that he is medically retiring from playing football and is shifting to a new role with the team for the 2023 season.

“After a long battle with an ongoing injury, I have decided to retire from playing and receive the surgery I need,” Hanson wrote. “I will continue this season in a different role and I am looking forward to supporting my teammates. Virginia Tech has always been and always will be Home. I am so thankful for the memories I’ve made both on and off the field.”

Hokies coach Brent Pry said Wednesday at ACC Kickoff that Hanson “more than likely not going to be with us this fall,” citing the offensive lineman’s undisclosed injury.

Hanson spent his first three seasons in Blacksburg as a backup. The Botetourt County native made 15 appearances and did not start in that time.

He earned the starting left guard role heading into the 2022 campaign and started all 11 contests.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Hanson was not guaranteed a starting role for the upcoming season. His backup from last season, Braelin Moore, spent all of spring as the starter at left guard, and Hanson split first-team reps with Bob Schick at right guard.

Hanson, along with Schick and Gardner-Webb transfer Clayton Frady, were expected to battle for the fifth starting position and the primary backup in training camp.