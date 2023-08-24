BLACKSBURG — The film didn’t lie when it came to the type of cornerback Virginia Tech was getting out of the transfer portal in Derrick Canteen. He was an all-conference selection in his two full seasons at Georgia Southern and showcased his versatility playing both cornerback and nickelback.

Those on-field attributes weren’t the highlights the Hokies were most concerned about when evaluating Canteen and how he’d fit into the secondary. The unit already had plenty of talent with a quartet of returning starters. The Tech staff focused on how Canteen carried himself on the sideline, in the locker room and off the field.

Canteen committed to Tech on his official visit in early January. It didn’t take long once winter workouts began to see Canteen brought exactly what the Hokies needed to the back end of the defense.

“What we were looking for in adding a transfer portal guy to the secondary was we needed leadership,” cornerbacks coach Derek Jones said. “We needed somebody that worked the way that you’re supposed to work in order to win. We needed somebody that brought a mentality … and he’s been everything we thought.

“The guy goes about his business. The way he finishes drills, the way he prepares in meetings, it’s everything you want young players — and even the older players on the team — to learn from because that’s something that we hadn’t had in our meeting room.”

Canteen’s work ethic and leadership qualities are traits he’s developed growing up in a military family. His father, also named Derrick Canteen, served in the Army for 22 years and rose to the rank of master sergeant. He currently is a member of the Army Civilian Corps.

The philosophies used to train in the military were the ones instilled in the younger Canteen as he followed his path onto the gridiron from his hometown of Killeen, Texas, to Evans High School in Georgia.

“In the military, we’ve always been taught, 'Train as you fight.’ With that, I tell him, 'Train as you play,’” the elder Canteen said. “When you’re out training, whether you’re doing drills or in the weight room, you’ve got to look at that’s how you’re going to be on the field. … All of the pat on the backs is not what he needs. He needs to be told how to improve his game and that kind of drives him.”

The 22-year-old Canteen used those lessons from his father to ingrain himself almost immediately into the Virginia Tech locker room.

“He has an insane work ethic,” wide receiver Ali Jennings said. “He’s always doing something extra and he’s always trying to bring other guys along with him.

“When we were having our JUGS competition, we were bringing him, and he was coming and he caught nearly the same amount of balls as us receivers. We had three receivers catch 11,000 balls and he was right there with us. Then he would go on the field and would bring some of the younger corners and work on technique and footwork and stuff with them.”

That work ethic was part of Canteen’s method of making a good first impression with his new coaches and teammates.

“I’m a very competitive person, so everything I do, I like to compete," Canteen said. "So far that’s just the vibe of everyone around me, not even just the receiver group but also in the corner room. We’re competing with each other, but it’s a healthy competition. All of us have played college football, we understand that competition is needed to win at this level, and so that’s what we bring to the table every single day."

The on-the-field work was only part of the equation. The coaches frequently saw him in their offices to go over the playbook and various ways he could be utilized in the defense. And he made time to get to know his teammates and how he could fit into the locker room.

“He checks every box that you need to do to be a great football player,” said cornerback Dorian Strong, who began imitating the things Canteen did off the field to ensure he was prepared for each practice and game.

All that work Canteen did in January after he enrolled was considered “a grind,” but it was one he said was worth it because he got to know teammates in the secondary such as former Freshman All-American cornerbacks Strong and Mansoor Delane and starting safeties Nasir Peoples and Jalen Stroman.

“We all have respect for each other, and we bring something different to the table,” Canteen said. “I can learn from them; they can learn from me and we just gel like that.”

Canteen is the third cornerback on the Tech roster who was a Freshman All-American. He claimed the honors in 2020 when he also was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection, and he claimed third-team all-conference honors last season.

Canteen had 117 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, seven interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery with the Eagles.

“We are happy that he’s here,” defensive coordinator Chris Marve said. “Phenomenal leader, a young man who’s not afraid of work and wants to be productive, wants to be the best version of himself.”

Hokies coach Brent Pry said after spring practice that he considers Canteen a starter on the defense. Canteen is one of three cornerbacks who are options as potential starters. He can also line up at nickelback and he spent practices early in preseason training camp getting reps at safety.

Pry envisions being able to rotate Canteen and Delane to safety in certain packages to give the Hokies more coverage options in the back end.

“They know everything, they know the whole defense, and they can fit wherever you need them to play,” Peoples said of Canteen and Delane. “They’re really dynamic and we’re going to need them big time.”

Canteen had an interception off a tipped pass in the spring game. He showcased his ball-hawking tendencies early in preseason training camp, and he almost effortlessly works through position drills.

Jones, however, keeps pointing out the small things Canteen can improve on each rep.

That was at the request of the cornerback’s father.

“I’ve mentioned that to his coaches. I say, ‘Hey, you’ve got to stay on him,’” Canteen’s father said. “I think the guy’s a perfectionist, to be honest with you. If you go out and you do one-on-ones and you come back and you tell him, ‘Good job,’ he’s not learning anything from that. If you see something wrong or something he didn’t do correctly, he needs to hear that. That’s the only way he’ll get better.”

Canteen has three seasons of eligibility remaining. He redshirted in 2019, had the eligibility clock paused in 2020, suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in the second game of the 2021 campaign and started 10 of the 11 games he played in last season. Canteen is expected to receive a medical redshirt for missing the majority of the 2021 campaign.

“He’s a natural leader,” Jones said. “He’s a walking example of what we want all of our guys to be, and anytime you’ve got a guy like that in the locker room, it shows not only younger guys but older guys what it takes to be a winner.”