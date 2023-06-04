Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry said one month ago that adding an experienced offensive lineman to compete for a starting job was a priority. The staff felt good about four starters, and there was still competition for the final spot at right guard.

The Hokies addressed that need through the transfer portal Sunday evening.

Clayton Frady, a transfer from Gardner-Webb, announced his commitment to Virginia Tech on social media. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Frady started 28 games over the past three seasons and was a first-team all-Big South Conference selection in 2022.

Frady's commitment comes on the same day the Hokies added to their 2024 recruiting class with the verbal commitment of safety Quentin Reddish.

Frady has two years of eligibility remaining. He played during the pandemic-altered 2020 season, which did not count toward eligibility.

Frady started all 13 games last season.

He attended Smoky Mountain High School and is from Sylva, N.C.

Frady’s addition gives the Hokies some flexibility on the offensive line. He started five games at right guard in 2020 and could battle Jesse Hanson and Bob Schick for the starting spot at right guard, but he also has the versatility to swing out to tackle.

Frady started 15 games at right tackle in 2021 (four in the spring and 11 in the fall). Right tackle Parker Clements has the most experience on the line, and Frady could potentially fit in at left tackle to give the Hokies two experienced linemen on the edges.

That could mean sliding Xavier Chaplin inside to guard. Chaplin served as the backup left tackle in 2022.

“We’re looking for an interior guy potentially or a tackle that gives us a third guy or maybe gives you the flexibility to move Xavier inside,” Pry said back in May.