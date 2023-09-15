BLACKSBURG — Brent Pry spent two seasons as defensive coordinator at Penn State getting to know the intricacies and tendencies of Kirk Ciarrocca’s offensive schemes. Pry spent the 2019 season preparing for Ciarrocca’s offense at Minnesota, and the two were on the same staff in 2020.

It became apparent to Pry that Ciarrocca tailored his scheme to get the most out of his players. There are examples of balanced approaches, pass-happy arsenals and run-heavy attacks that take chunks of time off the clock.

Ciarrocca is going with the run-heavy approach in his first season back with Rutgers. It has led to two convincing wins to open the season as the Scarlet Knights (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) host Virginia Tech (1-1) inside SHI Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network).

“Just very diligent in his study and being good at what they do in staying on schedule,” Pry said. “They pride themselves on that.”

Rutgers has prided itself on controlling the ball and being in favorable third-down distances to convert in victories over Northwestern (24-7) and Temple (36-7).

The Scarlet Knights rank second in the nation in time of possession (36:27) and are one of 42 teams to convert on more than 48% of their third-down chances.

“They’re a run-first team, that’s who they are,” Hokies defensive coordinator Chris Marve said. “… For us, it’s imperative that we do things that are necessary in order to minimize their skillset and their strengths, and also attack in ways that we know how to attack.”

The primary emphasis for the Hokies this week has been improving a run defense that ranks 117th in the nation by allowing 190 yards per game.

Tech took strides from the opener against Old Dominion (201 rushing yards and 4.7 yards per carry) to Week 2 against Purdue (179 yards and 3.9 yards per attempt).

Rutgers averages 188 rushing yards per game and 3.92 yards per carry.

“I think it certainly got better. I think the guys were in the right spot more times than not compared to Week 1 moving to Week 2,” Marve said. “There’s still a lot of space we need to converge and eliminate.

“When you look at the yardage, it’s not what you want in any capacity playing defensive football. … We’re getting better, we just need to continue to work at that, be impactful at the point of attack and knock ball-carriers back, be physical and just take their air out. We’re working at it and every day it’s been a point of emphasis.”

The first improvement focused on making sure the linebackers were in their proper fits, and the next wave of corrections is ensuring the safeties are doing their job in the run defense.

The defensive line has held up with a rotation of nine to 10 players.

“They can run the ball,” Hokies safety Jaylen Jones said. “Their O-line, they attack the line of scrimmage and it’s going to be a challenge for us to stop the run this week.”

Kyle Monangai has been Rutgers’ primary tailback through two weeks. He has racked up 214 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries.

Freshman Ja’shon Benjamin has 82 yards on 25 attempts.

Those two have been the featured backs with senior Aaron Young and sophomore Samuel Brown V both recovering from undisclosed injuries.

“What I see from Rutgers is the outside zone,” Hokies linebacker Alan Tisdale said. “They have good backs. They both run hard. So we’re going to have to stop that. The growth, I’ll say, really both weeks, they hit us with the outside zone. I’m going to be anticipating that.”

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt isn’t tasked with throwing the ball much in Ciarrocca’s offense. The signal caller has attempted 50 passes and is completing 54% of his throws for 361 yards and two touchdowns.

His ability to ensure the Scarlet Knights are in favorable down-and-distances comes from protecting the ball. Wimsatt hasn’t thrown an interception or lost a fumble, and he’s run the ball less than 10 times in both games.

“I think he makes great decisions. You can tell that he understands the scheme, he understands the personnel around him, and I think he makes great decisions,” Marve said of Wimsatt. “You don’t see him make a lot of mistakes; he runs the ball well. Obviously, he has great size, he plays with great vision, but he makes good decisions.”

Tech has enjoyed stretches through the first two weeks when it is able to get off the field on third down and get the ball back to the offense.

Those stretches haven’t lasted very long.

The Hokies rank 101st in the nation after allowing ODU and Purdue to combine to convert on 15 of 32 third-down chances.

That plays right into Rutgers’ strength of being able to control the ball and stay out of third-and-long situations. Those are the situations the Hokies want to force the Scarlet Knights to be in so an improved pass rush can go after Wimsatt in the backfield.

Wimsatt has only been sacked once this season.

“We’ve improved. There’s still a lot out there that we can get done. I think we’ve had a number of TFLs in the first two games, a few sacks, but there’s still a lot of meat on the bone,” Marve said. “A lot of meat on the bone, so we’re training it, we’re looking at it every day trying to get better.”