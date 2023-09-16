PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Virginia Tech has spent the better part of the last two weeks clawing back from double-digit deficits. Those aren’t exactly easy, even against teams not considered to be among the top tier of the Big Ten Conference.

The Hokies made things interesting in the fourth quarter for the second consecutive week Saturday afternoon. The pocket of fans nestled in the north end zone were making plenty of noise, and Tech seemed like it had finally seized momentum.

The bugaboo that led to last week’s loss to Purdue reared its ugly head in the fourth quarter.

It led to backbreaking touchdowns that led to the Hokies’ second straight loss.

Kyle Monangai scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to deflate Tech’s comeback bid, and the Scarlet Knights pulled away for a 35-16 win before an announced crowd of 52,657 at SHI Stadium.

“It’s just hurtful for everybody in that locker room that you work so hard to claw back in it,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said. “We just put ourselves in too much [of] a hole to overcome. We’re just not that type of team. The margin of error for us is very small. We can’t afford to make those mistakes early in a game and then just bounce right back. That’s not going to happen often enough for sure.”

The Hokies (1-2) trailed by 18 at the half and trimmed the deficit to 21-16 thanks to touchdowns that came on back-to-back drives late in the third quarter and early into the fourth.

The comeback bid was engineered by quarterback Kyron Drones. The Baylor transfer was making his first career start and overcame a rocky start to lead the touchdown drives.

He connected with Da’Quan Felton on a 39-yard touchdown and then connected with Felton on the subsequent drive to get down to the Rutgers 2.

Bhayshul Tuten scored two plays later to get the deficit to five points.

“It just shows you how our team’s built,” center Kaden Moore said. “We’ve got to do that at the beginning of the game. We can’t let ourselves get down that low and then try to claw back. We’ve got to start fast.”

Tech’s downfall last weekend against Purdue was not getting off the field on third down.

The Boilermakers converted three times on third down on the game-deciding drive in a 24-17 win, and the Scarlet Knights (3-0) repeated the feat Saturday afternoon.

Rutgers went 2 for 2 on the touchdown drive that gave it a 28-16 lead.

The big play came on third-and-1 when Monangai took the handoff and cut the ball back to the left side of the line. He raced for a 55-yard touchdown that proved to be too much for the Hokies to overcome.

“I think everybody was crowding it, right, and expecting something,” Pry said of the play. “We had a safety that lost contain and should have turned it back and kept the ball on his inside shoulder.”

Monangai finished with 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.

He had 105 rushing yards in the fourth quarter.

The Scarlet Knights finished with 256 rushing yards and averaged 7.5 yards per carry.

“I thought they pinned their ears back, came off of the ball and were able to close it out running the ball,” Pry said.

The Scarlet Knights hadn’t allowed any first-half points through the season’s opening two weeks against Northwestern and Temple. They didn’t surrender a first-half touchdown against Tech — John Love’s 30-yard field goal with 9:29 left in the second quarter got the Hokies on the scoreboard — and took a 21-3 lead into halftime.

Rutgers took advantage of a Tech lost fumble on the Hokies’ second offensive play when Drones and Tuten didn’t mesh on a handoff.

Monangai scored on the next play on a 19-yard run to give Rutgers a 7-0 lead 43 seconds into the game.

Love missed a 36-yard field-goal attempt and converted from 30 yards to trim the deficit to 7-3.

Rutgers seized control in the final eight minutes of the first half to take a 21-3 halftime lead.

Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt kept on a read option and ran untouched 34 yards on third down, and Wimsatt connected with Christian Dremel on a 6-yard touchdown with four seconds left in the half.

Tech actually dominated the first half by owning nearly a 2-to-1 edge in time of possession, but a lost fumble and a Drones interception allowed Rutgers to build its halftime lead.

“I think we’ve got self-inflicted wounds. … We go out defensively after the fumble on the first series. We’ve got a free hitter behind the line of scrimmage and miss a tackle,” Pry said. “Again, plays that need to be made. We have to start better.

“I don’t know if it’s a confidence thing. Maybe the way we start practice? We’re going to look at it as coaches and certainly talk about it as players. We know the team that we can be. There’s signs of it in both of these losses. There’s signs of it in moments. We have to be the team that we’re capable of being more consistently throughout fourth quarters.”