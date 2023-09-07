BLACKSBURG — Mansoor Delane and Dorian Strong spent most of last week’s game against Old Dominion essentially on their own islands. The two Virginia Tech cornerbacks contested a combined eight passes on the boundary and field sides, with ODU quarterback Grant Wilson opting for short- and mid-range passes to his secondary options.

It didn’t take long watching film this week for Delane and Strong to know they are going to get tested Saturday against Purdue. And it won’t be just a pass here and there. The Boilermakers aim to stretch the field in the Air Raid offense, and that means taking chances down the field.

The islands aren’t going to be such a lonely place inside Lane Stadium.

“We expect this week to be targeted,” Delane said.

Purdue’s coaching staff changed over the offseason when Jeff Brohm left to take the same position at Louisville. Longtime defensive coordinator Ryan Walters landed his first head coaching job, and he brought Graham Harrell on as offensive coordinator.

Harrell, a former quarterback under Mike Leach at Texas Tech, has run the Air Raid offense as offensive coordinator at previous stops with North Texas, Southern California and West Virginia.

It’s a scheme Hokies coach Brent Pry and the rest of the defense is familiar with after playing WVU at home last season.

The Mountaineers won 33-10 and had 421 yards of total offense.

“I think you’ve got to look at matchups. You’ve got to look at the concepts and make sure you’re aligning your coverage the right way, what’s best, and then look at your matchups,” Pry said. “I think that’s an always important question, but particularly against Air Raid teams, you got the right people in the right places to defend those guys the best.”

The Hokies (1-0) have three established cornerbacks in Delane, Strong and Derrick Canteen. Those three will be tasked with helping contain the Boilermakers’ explosive wide receiving corps that featured a rather tight rotation in last week’s season-opening loss to Fresno State.

Purdue’s starting wide receivers Deion Burks, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen and TJ Sheffield were the only receivers who played more than three snaps.

“I do think we also need to rotate guys more,” Walters told local media at his Monday press conference. “That was one of the things that we discussed as a staff postgame is we’ve got to be more precise on our rotations and giving guys an opportunity that are fresh to go showcase what they can do and gain some more experience.”

Burks shined with four catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He had an 84-yard score on a slant route in which he broke multiple tackles and ran away from the other defenders.

“That’s a big-time play. I think he hit 22 mph on that particular play,” Pry said of Burks’ catch-and-run touchdown.

Yaseen and Sheffield combined for seven catches for 68 yards.

Running back Devin Mockobee and tight end Max Klare combined for five catches.

“They’re going to have that chip on their shoulder and they’re going to want to make plays,” Delane said. “We have to be ready for that.”

A strong passing attack isn’t new for Purdue.

The Boilermakers have ranked in the top 50 in passing offense in each of the last seven seasons. That includes being ranked 21st in 2016 when Darrell Hazell and Gerad Parker essentially split the season as coach, and throughout Brohm’s six-year tenure.

Texas transfer quarterback Hudson Card claimed the starting job in training camp, and he impressed in his first game with the Boilermakers.

He completed 17 of 30 passes for 254 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Card wasn’t sacked and had time to throw against the Fresno defense.

Tech’s defense is coming off a five-sack performance against ODU. The defensive front was able to create havoc up front, which allowed the Hokies to drop more into coverage.

“I would say we have the saying in the defensive room where pass and rush go together. We do our job, it makes their job easier. They do their job, it makes our job easier. It’s on a string,” Delane said. “I’m really proud of what those guys did and it just showed that it made our job easier. We get some of the credit for not being targeted, but they’re bringing that pressure. They get credit, too.”

Purdue didn’t run the ball well against Fresno, averaging 3.6 yards per carry.

The Boilermakers got 60 yards and a touchdown from Mockobee, who was a Freshman All-American last season, and they could go more to the run if the Hokies are unable to fit their run assignments.

ODU had six runs of 15 yards or longer against Tech, and the 6-foot, 200-pound Mockobee isn’t simply a power back.

He showcased the ability to break off big gains last season. He totaled 968 yards and nine touchdowns on 195 carries to set Purdue freshman records in all three categories.

“I think they [the linebackers] know they’ve got all eyes on them. Our run fits were not good Saturday so that’s been a big emphasis,” Pry said after Wednesday’s practice. “That’s probably the No. 1 area defensively that we’ve got to make sure we improve on. Purdue’s got a nice running attack. They do. They’ve got a good back. They’ve got a good-sized line. I think they’re coached up well. They’re looking at that film right now and licking their chops.”