BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech football players had a 10-day reprieve between summer and fall classes in the middle of August. Daily homework assignments didn’t stop in the week-and-a-half window.

There was plenty of studying to do for the Hokies.

Old Dominion didn’t simply have a massive roster overhaul in the offseason with transfers coming in from multiple programs. The Monarchs have an up-tempo offensive system with a new quarterback. It meant not simply replaying the Hokies’ 20-17 loss last season in Norfolk and the Monarchs’ following 11 contests but studying schemes and players from other game film.

Plenty of studying, indeed.

“You have to do your homework. You have to look at the places that these receivers came from, the places that the coaching staff came from, you have to look at the offense and the guys that they had last year,” Hokies cornerback Derrick Canteen said. “You’re kind of going in with different ideas of what they possibly can do, but at the same time you’re preparing for a million different options so that ultimately you’re prepared to win a ballgame.”

Virginia Tech isn’t leaving any stone unturned in preparation for its season opener against Old Dominion. While the Hokies had a 41% roster turnover from last season’s matchup, the Monarchs brought in 58 new players and overhauled the offense.

That meant studying how Kevin Decker called the up-tempo offense at Fordham and how transfer quarterback Grant Wilson and other skill position players will fit into the scheme.

“Yeah, it is more difficult, more challenging,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said. “We’ve looked at film from Fordham, we’ve looked at Old Dominion from last year from a personnel standpoint and what could they retain from their system and that scheme that would fit what their new play-caller wants to do. We’ve looked at similar offenses as to what they were doing at Fordham. But it is challenging.

“I think about just with us, all the new faces in our program that’s in our two-deep. If you want to go back and look at film on Jaylin Lane, you’ve got to go Middle Tennessee. On Bhayshul [Tuten], you’re going to [North Carolina] A&T. On Da’Quan [Felton], you’re going to Norfolk State. It’s just kind of the day and age we’re living in a little bit.

“But particularly in Week 1, I’ve been in this situation before where you’ve got a new play-caller, and it is challenging, but you’ve just got to dig a little deeper and do your homework and, most importantly, be good at what you do. And then make great in-game adjustments.”

Wilson was a backup the past three seasons and only attempted 13 passes at Fordham. He elected to follow Decker to ODU, and he won the starting job in training camp.

The lack of game experience isn’t a concern for Monarchs coach Ricky Rahne, who noted how valuable it was for Wilson to be familiar with Decker’s system.

“He’s shown great poise and command of the offense and so I think he’s going to go out there and play very, very well,” Rahne said. “Obviously for every single one of us, you’ve got to make your first start at some point, right? He gets the special memory of being able to do it in one of college football’s great environments and that’s something he’s always going to be able to cherish.”

Pry said Wednesday the Tech coaching staff found film from Wilson’s time at Yorktown High to get a sense of how he moves around in the pocket and what his tendencies could be under pressure.

“He might be one of those guys that even though he was in [a] backup role has a great grasp,” Pry said. “They may keep it limited because this is his first extensive in-game experience. But obviously if Ricky’s chosen him to be a starter, he’s got a lot of confidence and faith in him.”

Rahne said earlier this week that Tech’s revamped wide receiving corps will present a challenge for the Monarchs. Lane and Felton are joined by former ODU wide receiver Ali Jennings, who had 122 yards on five catches against the Hokies last season.

Jennings said he didn’t have any inside info on preparing for the Monarchs, other than maybe noting some tendencies he picked up on defensive backs from the two years’ worth of practices he spent with them.

“I feel like it will be kind of a chess match, especially starting off the game, going in with our game plan, just getting a feel for how they’re going to play us and different ways they’re going to do things and different disguises,” Jennings said. “I know they like to disguise a lot of things. But definitely once we go in and play physical and aggressive and make our adjustments to what they’re doing, I feel like it’s going to be a pretty good game.”

Both teams’ offseason changes were geared toward building toward the future. For the Hokies, that means avoid stumbling out of the gates and not losing their season opener for the third time in eight seasons.

“I think for us and what we need to do is the areas that we knew we needed to improve in from last year. Big picture items with adversity in-game. More specific items with scheme and technique, personnel,” Pry said. “I think we’ve addressed a lot of things and now we have to go out and kind of put it into action and go be the football team that we can be.”