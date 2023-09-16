PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The injury bug hasn’t simply bitten a player here and there on the Virginia Tech football team over the last two weeks. It’s taking out large swathes.

Eight players who were either projected to start in the opening week or have started so far this season are dealing with some sort of ailment. It ranges from limiting their participation or having them out of action for long periods of time.

The bug continued biting throughout the week and even Saturday at Rutgers.

Linebacker Alan Tisdale did not dress after starting last week’s game against Purdue. He was joined on the sidelines by safety Nasir Peoples (left knee), tight end Nick Gallo (right knee), quarterback Grant Wells (left ankle) and wide receiver Jaylin Lane (right hamstring) who did not play in the Hokies’ 35-16 loss at SHI Stadium.

“We’ve got a little bit of an injury bug right now, but a lot of teams have that,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said. “We’ve got to overcome; guys have to step up. We can be certainly better than we were today.”

Lane was the only player who did not play that went through pregame warmups and appeared like he had a chance to get in the game.

The wide receiver suffered his injury while running a route early in the third quarter last weekend against Purdue.

“He was a pregame decision. Just didn’t look quite well enough. Ran a route in the pregame that you kind of saw him flinch,” Pry said of Lane. “He’s a tough kid, and believe me, he wanted to go. He’s a pretty good player at 85 or 90%, but we’ve got to get him well. He’s too important to us, we’ve got to get him well and get him healthy to help us the rest of the way.”

Starting boundary safety Jalen Stroman did not play in the second half after suffering an undisclosed injury late in the first half. Keonta Jenkins, who did not start at Star, had his left shoulder heavily taped up and played very few snaps in the first half.

That meant freshman Caleb Woodson played more at Star in the first half.

The Hokies went with a nickel package in the second half.

“Keonta’s banged up. He’s got a couple of things going on, so he’s hanging in there the best he can,” Pry said. “Caleb’s stepping up and getting better each week, he’s a very contentious freshman. But Keonta’s battling through some things as well.”

Debut cut short

Freshman wide receiver Takye Heath made his debut to open the Hokies’ third drive at the midway point of the first quarter.

He blocked down the field on Da’Quan Felton’s 15-yard reception and immediately came to the sideline favoring his left arm.

Heath remained in the medical tent for several minutes before being transported out of the stadium for X-rays. He returned to the sidelines with a sling around his left arm.

“We’re excited about Takye and his opportunity today with Jaylin Lane out,” Pry said. “We didn’t get to see that, but we’ll evaluate him and see where we’re at moving forward.”

On a positive note

The news wasn’t all somber after the Hokies (1-2) suffered their second straight loss to a Big Ten program.

Freshman wide receiver Ayden Greene’s first career reception came in the second quarter on a 12-yard catch that converted on a third down.

He finished with two catches for 24 yards.

“I thought Ayden Greene did a nice job, he had a catch or two,” Pry said. “I think his first outing, the game looked a little big for him, but he came around today.”

Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw had a 9-yard reception in the first half. He was flung down on the play and only appeared on special teams afterward.

“We’ve just got to keep developing those guys,” Pry said.