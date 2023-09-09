BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s first explosive pass play Saturday against Purdue came at a potentially significant cost.

Wide receiver Ali Jennings’ left ankle and foot were rolled up from behind on Jaylin Lane’s 21-yard reception on the Hokies’ first offensive drive Saturday.

Jennings, who shined with two touchdown receptions in the season opener against Old Dominion, was down on the field for several minutes and immediately taken to the medical tent once he was helped off the field.

He was escorted by trainers to the on-field locker room located near the south end zone and remained there for more than 90 minutes being evaluated by the Tech medical staff.

Jennings had a protective boot on his left foot as he was transported by a cart.

Tech did not have an update on Jennings’ status.

Jennings, Lane and Da’Quan Felton were the three big receivers brought in from the transfer portal in the offseason to help overhaul a position that lacked playmakers last season.

The trio combined for 175 receiving yards and three touchdowns against ODU.

Delayed, times two

The start of Saturday’s game was delayed 22 minutes. The second delay was quite a bit longer.

Torrential thunderstorms caused a delay of 5 hours, 27 minutes in the first quarter, with the delay beginning at 12:48 p.m. and concluding at 6:15 p.m.

Heavy rains, bolts of lightning and rumbles of thunder lasted for the majority of the lengthy delay.

The National Weather Service’s climate report for Blacksburg that was compiled at 5:26 p.m. measured 4.41 inches of rain for the area. That is the second-most rain in Blacksburg on record, trailing the 4.48 inches that fell on Aug. 14, 1940.

The grandstands initially had to be cleared because of lightning in the area around 11:30 a.m., and the new kickoff time of 12:23 p.m. was announced at 11:52 a.m.

Jones makes 2nd start at safety

Jaylen Jones made the move from wide receiver to safety over the offseason. He impressed enough in the spring practices and training camp to be part of the rotation.

The junior hasn’t simply been part of the rotation in the first two weeks. He’s started both games.

Jones and Jalen Stroman have started the first two games at safety. Jones was a surprise starter against the Boilermakers, with Nasir Peoples not dressing for Saturday’s games.

Peoples, one of seven captains, tied for second on the team with five tackles in the opener despite not starting against the Monarchs.

Jones combined with Dorian Strong on a pass breakup on Purdue’s first drive of the game Saturday.

Bowman, 6 others honored

Virginia Tech honored its newest hall of fame class Saturday. The seven-member class was inducted Friday night and is highlighted by Roanoke native Bob Bowman and former football stars David Wilson and Kyle Fuller.

Bowman, a 1956 graduate from William Fleming High School, lettered in wrestling, track and field and cross-country at Tech from 1956-60.

Wilson and Fuller both garnered All-America honors at Tech and were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2012 and 2014, respectively. Wilson was the 2011 ACC player of the year.

Three-time NCAA track and field champion Alexander Ziegler; Jazmine Reeves, Tech's first women’s soccer player to be a first-team All-American and led the Hokies to the 2013 College Cup; and former basketball standouts Malcolm Delaney and Carrie Mason round out the class.