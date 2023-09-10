BLACKSBURG — There’s not exactly a blueprint lying around for a coaching staff to handle a weather delay that lasts hours. Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry made sure to find various ways to keep the team connected as members of the Hokies administration kept an eye on the weather as a Saturday afternoon kickoff turned into an evening resumption.

Virginia Tech and Purdue were delayed for 5 hours and 27 minutes as 4.41 inches of rain fell in the area and lightning and thunder rumbled throughout the New River Valley.

It is the longest recorded weather delay in college football history, eclipsing a mark of 5 hours, 20 minutes for Houston’s Oct. 24, 2021, home game against East Carolina.

“We had short meetings. We had a good meal upstairs. We had them take their pads off and put some casual clothes on and kind of decompress a little bit,” Pry said. “And then when we got the green light, we kind of got it back on a shortened version of our normal pre-game routine that would be familiar to them. But obviously, it’s a tough day. But I thought the guys hung in there, and I thought we came out of the gates after the delay a better-looking football team than we did at noon, which I’ve got to do a better job there.”

Running back Bhayshul Tuten said players tried to stay off their feet and kept their hopes up in case the game resumed. Wide receiver Stephen Gosnell said the group stayed loose.

“Just not knowing when you’re going to go back out there is the only thing,” safety Jalen Stroman said. “We tried to just take our time and take a nap if we could or just think about what we’re going to go out there and do.”

The National Weather Service’s climate report for Blacksburg that was compiled at 5:26 p.m. Saturday measured 4.41 inches of rain for the area. That is the second-most rain in Blacksburg on record, trailing the 4.48 inches that fell on Aug. 14, 1940.

Third-down defense

Purdue’s offense stayed on the field before the lengthy delay. The Boilermakers were 3 of 3 on third down and couldn’t be stopped.

That changed once the game resumed.

Purdue failed to convert on its next eight third-down chances as the Hokies rallied from a 17-point deficit to tie the game.

Then the switch flipped back on. Purdue converted on three third-down chances on its game-winning drive early in the fourth quarter and finished the game 7 for 17 on third down.

Devin Mockobee turned a swing pass from Hudson Card into a 12-yard gain on third-and-11, and Card scored on a 2-yard run the very next play.

“We had them in third-and-long and dropped coverage when the back caught it out of the backfield. I thought the quarterback had a little bit too long to throw it, but we dropped coverage, we didn’t have good coverage on the back and he earned a first down. That was a critical play,” Pry said.

“I thought we looked tired on that drive,” Pry said. “I think we’ve got to have a little bit better rotation and be a fresher team in the fourth quarter than we were right there. And that involves rolling guys and having a healthier rotation even if it involves freshmen.”

Speaking of the freshmen …Four true freshmen played their second game Saturday night.

Linebacker Caleb Woodson received the most playing time at Star with Keonta Jenkins battling a left arm injury. Safety Mose Phillips III was in the rotation on the back end, cornerback Braylon Johnson played in the fourth quarter, and wide receiver Ayden Greene played after injuries to Ali Jennings and Jaylin Lane.

Pry expects players like Phillips and Johnson to potentially see more time moving forward.

“We don’t have the depth where we’re able to just continue to sustain and sustain and we kind of saw it last year at times,” Pry said. “I mean, in the fourth quarter, we’ve got to be a stronger team than that defensively, and that involves rotating guys.”

Injury bug

Jenkins, Jennings and Lane weren’t the only players who sustained some sort of injury Saturday night.

Defensive end Keyshawn Burgos grabbed at his right forearm after being hurt on a play, and he came back in with it bandaged. Safety Nasir Peoples, one of seven captains, did not dress.

“Yeah, we’ve got some guys banged up right now, and I’m not really going to comment until we get them in that training room tonight and tomorrow and if X-rays are needed,” Pry said. “We’ll see where everybody’s at. We’re a little banged up.”