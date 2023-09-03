BLACKSBURG — It didn’t take long for Virginia Tech to get into its two-quarterback system.

Seven plays, in fact, was all it took for Kyron Drones to run onto the field and take command of the Hokies’ offense. He and starter Grant Wells each took snaps on the series, which ended on a fourth-down stop at the Old Dominion 2-yard line.

It was Wells’ show for the rest of Saturday night.

Wells played 68 of the Hokies’ 73 offensive snaps and commanded the offense in the second half. He accounted for four touchdowns in a 36-17 win over the visiting Monarchs.

“I thought it was good to see Kyron out there early, get his feet wet,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said.

Drones played five snaps on the Hokies’ second series of the game. He completed an eight-yard swing pass to Malachi Thomas in the flat, and a 15-yard targeting penalty on ODU defensive end Amorie Morrison moved Tech to the ODU 15.

Wells returned for two plays. Then Drones came in.

The Baylor transfer picked up a first down on a run and then had a one-yard run.

The Hokies had third-and-goal from the 1, and Drones was stopped for a yard loss on a designed keeper.

Wells came in for the fourth-down play and never came out again.

“We knew the plan going into the week,” Wells said, “but the offensive rhythm didn’t really depend on that.”

Wells connected on deep passes to Ali Jennings, Jaylin Lane and Da’Quan Felton as part of an offensive attack that looked more explosive than last season.

Wells threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 17-of-29 passing.

He even guided the offense for the final two series in the final four minutes.

“It was talked about multiple times on the headset in the second half, and we weren’t going to force it at that point,” Pry said of putting Drones back in. “The plan will remain the same, regardless of how well Grant played. It’s about Kyron’s development and another element to our offense.”

No jersey stains

Wells’ ability to stay in the game came down to him not getting any stains on his jersey while he was standing in the pocket.

He was not sacked and did not face a quarterback pressure behind an offensive line that featured three players making their first starts at the FBS level.

Left tackle Xavier Chaplin, left guard Braelin Moore, center Kaden Moore and right tackle Parker Clements played every snap on the offensive line. Bob Schick and Brody Meadows rotated at right guard, with Schick starting and playing the majority of the game.

“They played incredible. Anytime you have no sacks, no real pressures, that’s only going to build their confidence,” Wells said. “I think they needed some confidence going into this game. I think that’s just them being young. I think they had a lot of questions in that room that they needed answered, and I think they answered it and they played really well. So I’m excited to watch them play with confidence now.”

Tech had to rely on Wells’ right arm with ODU opting to load the box to stop the run.

Tech finished with 109 rushing yards on 43 carries.

Bhayshul Tuten led the way with 55 rushing yards on 19 attempts.

“I think they did a good job attacking the line of scrimmage. I felt that,” Pry said. “They were taking the air out of the run game. They had a bunch of people around the box. I think it was evident. We fake a quick swing screen and we’re wide open down the field. You’ve got to take advantage of that. If you’re going to crowd the box, then you’ve got to loosen them up.”

Tight end play

Wells said the first person he texted after the game was tight end Nick Gallo.

The senior, named one of seven team captains last week, did not play after suffering an undisclosed injury in an Aug. 19 scrimmage.

Three second-year tight ends filled in.

Dae’Quan Wright and Benji Gosnell each had a reception, with Gosnell having a 23-yard catch-and-run and Wright totaling 14 yards on his catch.

Harrison Saint Germain served as a blocking tight end and was in for goal-line situations.

“I think he’s missing it more than I think he’s letting on,” Wells said of Gallo. “But there’s a lot of young guys in that room that needed to step up in a big way. I think this offense leans a lot on the tight end, and I’m excited about how they played. I think Dae’Quan needed a couple catches to get going. I think Benji is just a guy that we can count on. I don’t really have any questions in that room anymore.”

Freshmen debuts

Five true freshmen made their college debuts against the Monarchs.

Wide receiver Ayden Greene was one of six wide receivers in the main rotation. Cornerback Braylon Johnson and safety Mose Phillips III played significant snaps in the second half, and cornerback Dante Lovett and linebacker Caleb Woodson helped force a turnover on downs and a three-and-out in the fourth quarter.

Phillips had two tackles and Woodson was credited with a stop.

“Those guys have been working tremendously all offseason to prepare,” cornerback Derrick Canteen said of the freshmen. “… Guys came in and did a good job for a role. They knew coming into this game that they were going to play as true freshmen, they were going to be involved and have an ability to make plays. And they came and did that.”