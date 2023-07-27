CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry wasn’t peppered with questions Wednesday at ACC Kickoff regarding the two-man battle for the Hokies’ starting quarterback role, especially with no signal caller representing the team at the ACC Kickoff.

Pry reiterated what he said at the end of the spring practices that the expectation is last season’s starter Grant Wells and Baylor transfer Kyron Drones will spend training camp battling for the starting job.

That doesn’t mean one will receive every game rep.

“I don’t sweat whether we have a named starter and that’s the guy and he plays four quarters; or we’ve got a named starter and we’ve got a package for a second guy,” Pry said. “I don’t necessarily want a every-two-series type of deal — I don’t think that’s good for our team. The other two situations, I’m good with either one of them.”

Wells started every game last season and didn’t split reps with South Carolina transfer Jason Brown.

Brown, who has transferred to Jackson State, attempted only 13 passes last season.

“I think those guys are having a healthy competition,” Pry said of Wells and Drones. “I like that they have different skill sets, different strengths.”

Jennings excited for season opener, not opponent

Ali Jennings’ first media appearance as a member of the Virginia Tech football program came Wednesday. The wide receiver couldn’t contain his excitement about playing for the Hokies and opening the season at home under the Lane Stadium lights.

He conveniently didn’t mention the Hokies’ opponent for the Sept. 2 matchup, and it was for a specific reason.

Jennings played the past two seasons at Old Dominion. The Monarchs are the opponent for Jennings’ first home game wearing the Hokies’ jersey.

“I wish we didn’t have to play them because I’m going to have to go against some of my old friends, but at the end of the day I’m going to go out and compete my hardest and try and lead my team to a victory,” Jennings said. “I wish ODU the best of luck, except for Game 1 because I want to come out with the win because that’s my competitive nature.”

Gallo brothers see similarities between Beamer, Pry

Tight end Nick Gallo is entering his second season with Pry as the Hokies’ head coach. It is the same amount of time his older brother, Eric, played at center on Frank Beamer’s final teams.

The brothers have been able to compare notes on the two coaches, and the two have found more similarities than differences.

“I think Coach Beamer, my brother touched on it a little bit, he just was great within the community, really involved Blacksburg in a lot of things he does,” Nick Gallo said Wednesday. “I see Coach Pry doing that a lot, going around, talking to people, he loves interacting with fans and things like that.

“I think another thing is Coach Pry is big on special teams, so he’ll help out with that sort of stuff. He sits in on all those meetings, so I think that’s another thing that resembles each other.”

High expectations for Strong, freshmen corners

Dorian Strong said in the spring that he felt like he was on his way last season to duplicating his strong play from the 2020 campaign. Then a fracture near the base of his thumb in the right hand sidelined him for the final seven games, and he spent that time working on improving his game.

That showed in the spring as he spent the entire 15 practices with the first-string defense and is expected to be a leader in the Hokies’ secondary.

“I think Dorian, he’s got true corner skills. He’s got the feet, the hips, the speed, the length,” Pry said. “Of anywhere I’ve been, he’s a guy that I’m excited about. He put in a good offseason. He’s back healthy, he looks really good right now, he’s confident, he’s eager, so I’m excited about him.”

Strong, Mansoor Delane and Georgia Southern transfer Derrick Canteen are the three main cornerbacks in the rotation.

Pry isn’t shying away from playing a freshman in the upcoming season. Antonio Cotman Jr. spent the spring working with the second team.

“I’ve always played with a freshman corner, so I think there will be one or two that we play with and get them up to speed,” Pry said. “It’s a good group; it’s a good group.”

Hot on the recruiting trail

Pry isn’t one to get caught up with where the Hokies stand in the recruiting rankings for the 2024 class. “It’s a long way to signing day,” he was quick to mention.

Tech’s recruiting class steadily crept up the national rankings earlier this month with a run of in-state verbal commitments that moved the Hokies up to 27th and 35th according to On3 and 247Sports, respectively.

The Hokies currently have two consensus four-star recruits (linebacker Gabriel Williams and wide receiver Keylen Adams) and five other players who have received four stars by one of the four national recruiting services (cornerback Marcellus Barnes, edge rusher Gerald Johnson, wide receiver Chanz Wiggins, defensive lineman Emmett Laws and quarterback Davi Belfort).

“I feel like we have momentum. I think there’s no doubt we do, and we’ve done a good job in that space,” Pry said. “We’re invested in recruiting the state and there should be dividends and we’re seeing some of that.

“Again, the longer we’re doing this and the more people that can see how we’re doing it and they want to be part of it, the kids in the state have more opportunity. We’re in their schools more, they’re visiting us more, they have a better idea of what we look like, what we’re about and if they want to be part of it.”