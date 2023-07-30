CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Josh Fuga had quite the learning experience during his freshman season at Virginia Tech. There were the hours upon hours spent in the film room learning the intricacies of the defense. Countless practice reps were taken behind experienced defensive linemen.

The work ethic traits have carried over throughout the years for Fuga.

There’s one lesson that stood out the most for the defensive tackle. He saw how those who had the lunch pail carried themselves on the field, in the locker room and in the classroom. Those players — most notably linebacker Rayshard Ashby in 2019 — embodied the blue-collar mentality that came with the lunch pail.

“There’s a reason why they got it. It’s either their tenacity on the field, what they do off the field, how they uphold themselves,” Fuga said Wednesday at ACC Kickoff. “Those guys did a great job of upholding the image of Virginia Tech football on and off the field. There’s a reason why all those guys got to hold this.”

The “this” Fuga referred to is the lunch pail he proudly displayed in front of the gathered media. It hasn’t left his sight since it was presented to him by defensive coordinator Chris Marve in a defensive meeting before spring practice.

“I’ve always wanted to be the bearer of it because we all know the lunch pail, the history of it,” Fuga said, “and for it to be in my hands means a lot.”

The fifth-year senior has an intricate knowledge of the lunch pail. His position coach, J.C. Price, made the lunch pail famous after carrying it above his head following the Hokies’ Sugar Bowl win over Texas in 1995, and the importance of the lunch pail was passed down by Fuga’s teammates such as Ashby, Dax Hollifield, Chamarri Conner and TyJuan Garbutt in 2019 and 2022.

“What’s in this lunch peal is excellence. Like I said before, I’m more than blessed to be the bearer of it,” Fuga said. “When everybody sees it, they have nothing but respect for it because they know what it is, they know what went through the history of Virginia Tech and its excellence for the standard.”

The lunch pail returned last season following a two-year retirement. Former coach Justin Fuente decided in consultation with then-defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton and athletic director Whit Babcock to put the tradition on hold prior to the 2020 campaign.

A lunch pail remained on display in the Jamerson Center, and there was a banner in the stadium honoring Foster with the lunch pail’s image.

Hokies coach Brent Pry received Foster’s blessing to bring the lunch pail back prior to the 2022 season.

“For the staff to bring it back, it means a lot,” Fuga said.

Fuga kept the lunch pail with him at all times in the spring. The defensive tackle walked the hallways inside the Jamerson Center and told linebackers and defensive backs they weren’t getting their hands on the lunch pail.

“When I first received the pail, I said that it’s either staying with me or it’s staying on the D-line,” Fuga said. “I could tell this whole offseason, the whole D-line, the whole defense, the whole team actually has done a phenomenal job of plain, simple working hard.

“Whoever’s holding it regardless, they are the definition of what it is to be a Hokie. They are the standard, which is actually saying what this pail is holding. It’s either going to stay with me or it’s staying in the D-line room. Regardless of how I feel about it, whoever is holding it, that’s the standard.”

Tight end Nick Gallo said a small ledge was added in the weight room so Fuga — or whoever has possession of the lunch pail — can display it for all to see.

“I was fortunate enough to play under Coach Foster for a year, so I have a pretty good idea what that resembles, although it is a defensive thing,” Gallo said. “I think that blue-collar mentality is kind of all over our team.”

Fuga spent his freshman season learning from fellow defensive tackles such as Emmanuel Belmar, Jarrod Hewitt, Garbutt and others about the pride Tech carries in its defensive performance.

Fuga has made eight starts over the past two seasons with 33 tackles, three tackles for a loss and one sack. He is part of a four-man defensive tackle rotation entering this season that features Norell Pollard, Mario Kendricks and Wilfried Pene.

Fuga is expected to be a major contributor on a defensive line that has plenty of interior depth and speed coming off the edge.

“The standard is excellence,” Fuga said, “and that’s what this whole defense and this whole team is trying to uphold, which is excellence all around the ball through all three phases of football.”