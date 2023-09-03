BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s needs from a dismal 2022 campaign were too glaring to miss.

The Hokies lacked dynamic playmakers at wide receiver. They didn’t have a defensive end who could win one-on-one battles and open up rush lanes for his teammates. A steady presence in the secondary was needed to bring along talented youngsters.

Tech invested in experienced players through the transfer portal during the offseason. All were expected to contribute immediately once the lights were turned on Saturday night.

The return on investment was felt against Old Dominion.

Wide receivers Ali Jennings, Jaylin Lane and Da’Quan Felton made big plays. Cornerback Derrick Canteen forced a fumble. Defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland racked up two sacks.

The contributions from the newcomers, combined with Grant Wells’ four touchdowns, led to the Hokies’ 36-17 win over the Monarchs before a sellout crowd of 65,632 inside Lane Stadium.

“I think the one advantage you have in the transfer portal is you have guys that have done it at the college level,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said. “It may not have been in the ACC, but they’ve done it against older guys. … So we certainly knew those guys could be productive for us.”

The new faces certainly made a strong first impression for the Hokies (1-0), who hadn’t reached the 30-point mark since Justin Fuente’s final game at the helm on Nov. 13, 2021, in a 48-17 win over Duke.

Lane was a thorn in the Monarchs’ side out of the slot. He had a quartet of receptions, none more impressive than going up over ODU safety Tahj Ra-El on a 34-yard reception to get Tech into the red zone late in the second quarter.

The Hokies scored two plays later to take a nine-point lead.

“Grant threw a great pass. I just went up and made the grab,” Lane said of his 34-yard catch. He finished with 69 receiving yards. “It was a good ball.”

Canteen, the son of a former sergeant major in the Army, delivered the first of many defensive sparks in the second half by forcing a fumble early in the third quarter that led to a Virginia Tech touchdown and a 13-point lead.

The Hokies recorded three takeaways — all in the second half — and tallied 10 points off those ODU miscues.

“We wanted to make a play and give us energy, give us life and we did that,” Canteen said. “We always say turnovers come in bunches. We got one and they kept coming.”

Wells started his 12th straight game at quarterback for the Hokies and delivered with a rousing performance to open the season.

He threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 17-of-29 passing and scored on a 1-yard plunge late in the third quarter.

Wells targeted the three new receivers 17 times and completed 10 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

“They were in my ear the entire game trying to throw the ball,” Wells said. “Anytime you have that happen, it’s a pretty good time.”

Lane, Jennings and Felton each had a reception of more than 30 yards. Jennings finished with game highs of five catches, 72 yards and two touchdowns, while Felton’s lone reception went for 34 yards.

“Honestly, this is just the start for us,” Felton said. “Today was just getting our feet wet. We’ve got a whole lot more in our bags.”

Tech recorded 197 of its 368 yards of total offense in the second half.

Its offense found a rhythm with Wells at quarterback, and the defense feasted when Old Dominion (0-1) got sloppy with the football.

Running backs Kadarius Calloway and Devin Roche each lost a fumble in the third quarter.

Nasir Peoples recovered the first one, which was forced by Canteen, and then forced the second one that was recovered by Josh Fuga.

“This was Tech football. Get in people’s faces, make them play, make everything hard, everything challenging. It’s not going to be easy. You’ve really got to come through us,” cornerback Dorian Strong said. “This year, we’re here. We’re here to make a statement. We’re not going to just take this win and run with it. We’re going to take this win and get right back to the drawing boards. We’re going to attack weaknesses, we’re going to make them strengths, we’re going to do all that. We’re trying to be really good this year.”

Grant Wison, making his first start at quarterback, was sacked five times and faced two quarterback pressures. He let his guard down attempting to make a play rolling to his left in the fourth quarter, and it led to Strong’s interception that was returned to the ODU 9.

Tech converted on John Love’s second field goal of the game for the final total.

Wilson completed 13 of 25 passes for 94 yards.

“He’s back there just antsy now and that’s what I think happened on the play I got the interception,” Strong said. “He overthrew the receiver. I think that came from the D-line’s pressure, too. It all works together.”

Photos: Virginia Tech football opens season with win over Old Dominion