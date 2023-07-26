CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Virginia Tech emerged from spring practice with four likely starters on the offensive line. Hokies coach Brent Pry kept the battle open for the fifth spot, with Jesse Hanson and Bob Schick serving as the frontrunners for the final starting position heading into training camp.

Tech was dealt a blow during the offseason with the news that Hanson, a Lord Botetourt graduate and starter in the 2022 season, could potentially miss the upcoming season with an undisclosed injury.

“Jesse’s more than likely not going to be with us this fall. He’s got some medical things going on that could end his career prematurely,” Pry said Wednesday at ACC Kickoff. “We’re supporting him and he’s over there with us every day right now working through some things. So, we’ll see how that shakes out.”

Hanson started all 11 games at left guard last season and was tied with Silas Dzansi as the team’s highest-graded lineman according to Pro Football Focus.

The Botetourt County native spent his first three seasons at Tech as a reserve with 15 appearances.

His role as a starter was not locked in during the spring. He split first-team reps with Schick at right guard following Braelin Moore’s emergence as the potential starter at left guard.

Hanson, though, had the versatility to play both guard positions and be a potential sixth lineman in the rotation.

“It’s not quite finalized. I don’t anticipate Jesse being with us this fall, not as a player,” Pry said.

His absence comes at a position that will be addressed in training camp.

Xavier Chaplin (left tackle), Braelin Moore (left guard), Kaden Moore (center) and Parker Clements (right tackle) established themselves as starters in the spring, and Pry and his staff were still searching for a fifth starter and a primary backup to emerge.

“That will be for August. We’ve got some good candidates,” Pry said. “I don’t want to just find a fifth — I want to find a fifth and a sixth that we feel like we can win with.”

Those candidates include Gardner-Webb transfer Clayton Frady, who was an all-league selection in the Big South Conference two times with the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Schick and Jack Hollifield, who worked as the second-string center in the spring, are among those who could emerge in training camp.

“Hopefully through August we solidify the fifth guy and if it’s a guy that’s right there on his heels, it’s a sixth guy,” Pry said.

Pry didn’t rule out potentially shifting players around on the offensive line to find the right balance in the starting lineup.

Kaden Moore started 24 straight games at right guard before moving to center in the spring, and he could potentially move back to right guard if needed.

The mixing and matching up front comes as the Hokies look to solidify a line that failed to consistently produce in 2022.

Virginia Tech ranked 113th in rushing offense by averaging 110.2 yards per game and was 124th with a 3.12 yards per carry average last season.

The Hokies entered the offseason with 15 scholarship offensive linemen on the roster. Hanson was one of four upperclassmen (Schick, Clements and Kaden Moore are the others), and the other 11 are either sophomores (Hollifield) or players with four seasons of eligibility remaining.