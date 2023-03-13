Virginia Tech filled its two vacancies on the offensive side of the ball Monday morning, just days before the start of spring practice.

The Hokies hired Maryland running back coach Elijah Brooks to the same position, and South Dakota tight ends coach Ron Crook will join as the offensive line coach.

The hiring of Brooks and Crook are welcomed sights for the Hokies. The offensive staff lost two members to other jobs in late February — quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn was hired as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph took the same position at Notre Dame — after coach Brent Pry said on the traditional February signing day that he is “a big believer in consistency” and maintaining continuity on the coaching staff.

The new hires both bring Power Five coaching experience and strong recruiting ties in the region. Brooks spent the past four seasons at Maryland after a 12-year stint at DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland, and Crook previously coached at Cincinnati (2017 through 2021) and West Virginia (2013 to 2016) before his lone season at South Dakota.

Brooks announced his departure from Maryland on social media, thanking “Terp Nation, coaches, players and fans for a wonderful 4 years!”

Pry’s ability to bring Brooks from Maryland not only brings a position coach known for developing talent in the backfield, but a recruiter with strong ties to the DMV.

Brooks spent 12 seasons at DeMatha, his alma mater, following his college playing career. He was at Kent State as a freshman in 2003 and then spent three seasons at William & Mary from 2004 through 2006.

Brooks rushed for 2,536 yards and 22 touchdowns over his three seasons with the Tribe.

His skill at the position allowed him to develop talent over the past four seasons at Maryland.

Roman Hemby was one of four Big Ten running backs to rush for at least 985 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022; Jake Funk led the FBS with 8.6 yards per carry in 2020; and Javon Leake and Anthony McFarland Jr. both rushed for eight touchdowns, and Leake averaged 7.2 yards per carry in 2019.

Crook, a native of Parkersburg, West Virginia, played collegiately at West Liberty State. His coaching stint includes stops at Harvard and Stanford, and he has coaching versatility with overseeing the offensive line and tight ends during a coaching tenure that began in 1989 as a student assistant at West Liberty State.

Crook’s final season at Cincinnati was in 2021 when the Bearcats claimed the final spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The hirings of Brooks and Crook led to an expected reshuffling on the offensive staff.

Offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen coached the tight ends last season, and he will now be responsible for developing the quarterbacks. It is his first stint as quarterbacks coach.

Stu Holt, the current running backs coach, will shift his responsibilities and oversee the tight ends in addition to his role as special teams coordinator. Holt previously coached the tight end group in stops at Louisville, South Florida and Western Kentucky.