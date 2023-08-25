BLACKSBURG — Ali Jennings didn’t stop watching Virginia Tech games after the wide receiver and Old Dominion claimed a low-scoring home victory over the Hokies in last season’s opening week. The wide receiver kept tabs on the Hokies as the season progressed. He paid particularly close attention to what he saw on offense.

“Even watching film, you would see Virginia Tech have explosive plays here and there and you see little beacons of light coming from the offense,” Jennings said.

The glimmer of light Jennings saw on film was just that for Virginia Tech in 2022 — flickers of potential that failed to materialize into sustained success. The glimpse of what could be led to dramatic upgrades during the offseason, with playmakers such as Jennings brought in to help accelerate the offense’s growth in the second season of Brent Pry’s tenure.

The Hokies averaged 19.3 points last season. It was the first time since a three-season stretch from 1987-89 that Tech did not average more than 20 points per game.

Pry and offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen both reiterated after the season and in the lead up to the 2023 campaign that establishing an identity was the offense’s top priority. There were too many instances in which the Hokies became predictable on offense, especially with the run game not being established and quarterback Grant Wells often needing to run around in the pocket with defenses bringing pressure.

“A healthy run game creates run-pass option opportunities and play-action opportunities. When you can live in that world, an RPO world and a play-action world and a movement-pass world off of your run game, that takes a lot of stress off of the quarterback, and it also takes a lot of stress off the offensive line,” Bowen said at the start of spring practice. “Having that healthy run game is priority No. 1. We did a lot of things — not only studying our film but studying best practices that are happening around the country with teams that have rushed the ball well in both the NFL and the college level. I think you try to steal an idea here and there and how can we improve, what are trends going on that are helping other units, and that’s something we would do every year.”

Bowen spent the offseason not only helping Pry and the other offensive coaches identify players to get out of the transfer portal, but also working on the type of schemes that will fit the Hokies’ personnel.

The offense’s success ultimately will be defined by the play at quarterback. Wells and Baylor transfer Kyron Drones emerged from spring practice as the two battling for the starting job, and the staff elected to keep the competition going through preseason training camp.

Wells threw nine touchdowns to nine interceptions last season, while Drones attempted 23 passes at Baylor.

“I think everyone knows in the game of football on the offensive side of the ball it starts and ends with that position,” Bowen said. “I also think it’s a position that gets way too much blame when it goes wrong and way too much credit when it goes right.”

Wells didn’t benefit from a strong run game last season. Bowen adjusted the scheme and focused on zone blocking in the run attack to get the tailbacks up the field instead of getting strung out and tackled for losses.

“I’ve heard the same thing about establishing the zone game and I agree with it. It can be a dangerous run,” right tackle Parker Clements said. “If you get it going, it’s hard to stop. I’m all for it. The gap will come with it; it will open up plays. Get the run game going and it will open up [the] pass.”

Tech didn’t have tailback Malachi Thomas available for eight games during the season because of foot and ankle injuries, which necessitated Jalen Holston and Keshawn King getting the majority of the carries.

The Hokies ranked 113th out of 131 FBS teams by averaging just 110.2 rushing, and only seven teams averaged less than Tech’s 3.1 yards per carry.

“We have to be able to run the football,” Pry said. “There was a lot of time spent this offseason in watching those cut-ups. What do we need to do better? Is it schematic, is it technique, is it fundamental, is it personnel? Where do we need to be better?”

Tech has a healthy Thomas. North Carolina A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten provides a big-play threat after totaling 1,363 yards and a 6.6 yards-per-carry average with the Aggies.

The two could give the Hokies a potential 1-2 punch with Thomas’ ability to run between the tackles and Tuten being able to get to the second and third levels.

“I’m excited about our run game. I haven’t seen a running back room this good since going into my freshman year [at West Virginia] with the guys that we had at my first school,” Jennings said. “These guys, they’re explosive, they’re strong, they can really do it all and I can’t wait to see them go crazy this year while I’m out there blocking my best for them. Got to get my good blocks in for them so they can make their plays, so they come back in and get their good pass blocks for us while we’re out there running routes.”

The passing attack wasn’t able to get going because of the lack of a run game. The Hokies often faced third-and-long situations — a major reason why they ranked 120th in the nation in third-down offense. They went 50 for 159 in third-down situations.

“I think the lack of attention to detail kind of put us in some really bad spots — second-and-long, third-and-long — which is tough to get out of,” tight end Nick Gallo said. “Being able to focus on the details this offseason, I would say the biggest thing is making sure how you do anything is how you do everything. Coming off on the whistle on time, make sure you don’t jump the whistle, make sure you’re touching the line with the right foot, make sure you’re finishing the rep.

“All these small little things you might not think of accumulate over time and really help everybody realize that these small things really do matter and can put you in much more manageable positions.”

Offensive improvement also will hinge on how Tech has upgraded its skill positions.

Drones and Tuten were two of the five offensive players added through the transfer portal.

The other three were receivers Jennings, Jaylin Lane (Middle Tennessee) and Da’Quan Felton (Norfolk State). The trio immediately brought experience and depth to a position which sorely needed an upgrade.

Tech too often relied on Kaleb Smith in the passing attack last season, and the additions are expected to make the Hokies more potent.

“Now, we’re just trying to implement consistency so we can consistently make the plays and do the right things and focus on the little details,” Jennings said. “That’s what’s going to take our offense to the next level, and I feel like they brought in the right guys to help lead the younger guys to do those things and show them the way. I think that’s what’s going to help the offense this year.”

