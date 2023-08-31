BLACKSBURG — Ali Jennings didn’t face many difficulties getting extra tickets for his friends and family during his two seasons at Old Dominion. The NCAA allows players to get four tickets to give to family and friends, and he often found a few teammates who had tickets to spare for games against Conference USA and Sun Belt Conference foes.

It’s been a bit more challenging finding extra tickets leading into Jennings’ first game in a Virginia Tech uniform Saturday night.

“I told my family when I first got here, … I told them buy the tickets back in January so they would be the cheapest,” Jennings said. “… It’s been pretty hectic because we have a lot of Virginia guys, we have a lot of guys who are within three hours even if they’re from different states, so a lot of families are coming. It’s been really hard to get as many tickets as I usually get.”

Jennings hopes to gobble up as many tickets as he can for his family and friends for a sold-out game in Lane Stadium. He’ll then try to corral as many receptions as possible against his former team when the Hokies host the Monarchs in an 8 p.m. contest on the ACC Network.

“I would say it’s kind of more exciting to finally be back in season rather than facing my old team,” Jennings revealed. “I know it’s going to be a little weird because I was with them for so long. Now I’m playing on the opposite side of them, so I could say it’s going to be a little weird.”

Jennings is no stranger to the big stage through his first four seasons in college. He played for two seasons at West Virginia and then transferred to ODU. It was during his stint in Norfolk in which he blossomed into one of the nation’s most dynamic pass catchers.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Jennings was leading the nation in receiving yards last season before an ankle injury suffered against Georgia Southern — and, coincidently, on a play current Hokies teammate Derrick Canteen tackled him — dropped him to third in the final standings.

He averaged 106.6 receiving yards per game, which is more than 40 yards per contest than Tech’s leading receiver, Kaleb Smith.

“On the field, it’s evident of his work ethic. We had a competition of catches — he won the competition. He’s a guy that loves ball,” Canteen said of Jennings. “You walk around the facility and he’s always here. He’s always smiling. He brings energy, he brings love and he brings experience. He’s been in college for a while, he has a lot of college experience at the Power Five level and G5 level. You can learn from him, you can talk to him and things like that.”

Jennings’ big-play ability was a major factor in Tech targeting him in the transfer portal. The same could be said for Da’Quan Felton (Norfolk State) and Jaylin Lane (Middle Tennessee) as the Hokies overhauled their receiving corps.

“No. 1, I think Coach [Fontel] Mines did an unbelievable job of solidifying that wide receiver position in general,” ODU coach Ricky Rahne said Monday in the Sun Belt coaches media conference. “We know what type of talent and what type of great player Ali is. They added two other great ones as well. I think that’s going to be a great challenge for us is containing those transfer wide receivers.

“Ali came here to get a second opportunity from his first school. He took advantage of it and obviously we’re incredibly thankful for some of the plays he made during the two years that he was here. I think our guys are excited to play not only against him but the entire kind of revamped skill position group that Virginia Tech has. It’s going to be a great challenge for us, but I think it’s something that I think our guys are ready for.”

Rahne didn’t specifically mention the big plays Jennings made, but one that immediately comes to mind is Jennings’ acrobatic catch over Hokies cornerback Dorian Strong that set up the Monarchs’ game-winning touchdown last season.

Mines, who is entering his second season as Tech’s receivers coach, first saw Jennings’ playmaking ability in 2021 when he was the ODU tight ends coach.

He continues to see what Jennings can do on the field on a daily basis. It’s how the wide receiver has grown into a leader that impresses him.

“I think the thing he did the best was set the standard for what it means to be a college athlete. That’s taking care of your body, that’s being in the film room, that’s doing extra,” Mines said. “By doing extra, you don’t have to go out here and just run wind sprints. It can be catches on the JUGs, it can be more time learning the playbook. I think he and those other guys have really raised their standard of demands from the entire room.”

Jennings laid out his goals for the season Tuesday. He wants between 60-70 catches, reach 1,000 yards and have more than 10 touchdowns. If he reaches those goals, he would join Isaiah Ford as the only receivers in program history to reach 70 catches, 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in a season.

“Just establishing myself as the guy, especially in the ACC. I know we have a lot of good receivers in the ACC and all across the country,” Jennings said. “It would definitely be nice to follow up the past two years with another 1,000-yard season for my final year. I’m just trying to reach those goals. The higher you aim, the less you’re going to fall short of it.”

Jennings said Tuesday he gets chills each time he thinks about running out of the tunnel to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” and added it is “electrifying just to even think about it.”

He watched the same entrance from the stands when he and his family made the trip from Richmond to watch Alonzo Tweedy. The defensive back is a friend of Jennings’ brother, Dee Wilson.

“It didn’t matter what the weather was, we’re going out there,” Jennings recalled.

It will be the same Saturday for his first game playing on the Lane Stadium grass. His family got used to making the relatively easy trip on Interstate 64 from Richmond to Norfolk, and now they’ll head the other direction to watch him play.

It’s why Jennings has been so eager to find extra tickets.

“They’re coming in deep. They’re coming in a pack,” he said. “They’re all going to be here.”