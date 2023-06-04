Quentin Reddish spent the weekend on an official visit at Virginia Tech.

The three-star prospect liked the experience so much, he announced his verbal commitment on Sunday not long after he left Blacksburg.

Reddish, a rising senior at Independence High School in Charlotte, N.C., announced on social media he verbally committed to the Hokies. The safety is the fourth defensive player to verbally commit and the seventh overall in the 2024 recruiting class.

Reddish enjoyed a breakout junior campaign at Independence. He posted 76 tackles, two tackles for a loss, five interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Reddish’s commitment continues the Hokies’ trend of securing secondary talent. Tech landed a trio of three-star safety prospects (Mose Phillips, Braylon Johnson and Brystian Williams) in the 2023 recruiting class, and Reddish joins Joshua Clarke in this recruiting class.

Reddish’s primary recruiter was safeties coach Pierson Prioleau.