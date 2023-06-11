Gabriel Williams, a decorated four-star linebacker recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, was set to announce his top three college choices on Instagram on Sunday evening.

Instead, he announced his commitment, and it was a major recruiting victory for Virginia Tech.

Williams announced his verbal commitment to the Hokies to give the program their ninth commitment in the 2024 recruiting class.

Williams, a rising senior at St. Vincent Palloti in Laurel, Md., is a consensus four-star recruit by recruiting services 247Sports, On3, Rivals and ESPN.

On3 lists Williams as the nation’s 85th-ranked player and the top prospect from Maryland, while 247Sports ranks him as the four-best player in Maryland.

Williams had more than 20 reported offers from programs such as USC, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Maryland, Duke and Pittsburgh.

He spent this past weekend on an official visit to Virginia Tech.

Williams, if he signs, would be Tech’s first four-star recruit since Doug Nester and Jaden Payoute signed in 2019. His 247Sports’ composite score of 0.9216 is currently 38th on Tech’s all-time recruiting rankings.

Williams is the fifth defensive player to verbally commit in the recruiting class. He joins edge rusher Deric Dandy, safeties Joshua Clarke and Quentin Reddish, and defensive tackle Emmett Laws.

Elijah Brooks and Chris Marve were Williams’ primary recruiters.