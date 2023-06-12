Virginia Tech’s two-deep at defensive tackle features plenty of experience. There are four seniors and a junior, then a relatively wide gap to a trio of redshirt freshmen.

The Hokies didn’t sign any defensive tackles in the last recruiting cycle. They are making up for that in the 2024 recruiting class.

Virginia Tech secured a verbal commitment Monday morning from Andrew Hanchuk, a defensive tackle from Midpark High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Hanchuk is the second defensive tackle to verbally commit in the 2024 recruiting class to help fill what will be a position of need in the future.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Hanchuk is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and On3. He’s rated the 40th-best player in Ohio for the 2024 class.

Hanchuk joins Emmett Laws as the defensive tackles in the recruiting class.

J.C. Price and Chris Marve were Hanchuk's primary recruiters.

Josh Fuga, one of those four seniors, has the option to return for another season if he elects to utilize his COVID year of eligibility.

The Hokies redshirted three freshmen defensive tackles this past season in Gunner Givens (Lord Botetourt), Lemar Law Jr. and Malachi Madison.