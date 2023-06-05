Michael Vick was one of college football’s most electrifying players during his two years as Virginia Tech’s starting quarterback.

Vick, considered one of the Hokies’ greatest players, was included on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the first time Monday morning. The National Football Foundation (NFF) released the ballot in conjunction with the hall of fame.

The 2024 ballot features 78 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, and there are 101 players and 32 coaches from the divisional ranks.

Vick, former Pittsburgh wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and former Arizona State defensive end Terrell Suggs headline the list of first timers on the ballot.

Former Virginia wide receiver Herman Moore is on the ballot for the second straight year.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.62 million people have played college football and only 1,074 players have been inducted,” NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a news release.

Vick’s redshirt freshman season in 1999 brought national acclaim to the university and the football program. He accounted for more than 2,400 yards of total offense and 20 touchdowns while leading the Hokies to the BCS national championship game.

Vick finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting — the top finish ever by a Tech player — and garnered first-team All-America honors from The Sporting News and Football News.

“The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible,” Hatchell said in the news release. “Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year.”

Vick was previously inducted into Virginia Tech’s hall of fame in 2017.

Voting for the College Football Hall of Fame will take place through June 30. The announcement of the 2024 class will come in early 2024.

Defensive end Corey Moore, who was Vick’s teammate on the 1999 team that played in the national championship game, was selected for the Hall of Fame in January in his first year on the ballot. Moore will become the eighth person that either played or coached for Virginia Tech to be enshrined during December’s ceremony in Las Vegas.

The list includes coaches Frank Beamer, Jerry Claiborne and Andy Gustafson; halfback Hunter Carpenter; tight end Carroll Dale; defensive back Frank Loria; and defensive end Bruce Smith.