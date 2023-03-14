BLACKSBURG — Brent Pry vividly remembers the few instances during his eight-year coaching stint at Penn State in which he and others discussed the possibility of getting Elijah Brooks on the Nittany Lions staff.

Brooks made an indelible impression each time Pry visited DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland on a recruiting trip, and there was a thought Brooks could make the same type of impact coaching at the college level.

Pry wasn’t going to miss out on the chance of bringing Brooks to Virginia Tech.

“He was a guy that we talked about at Penn State a couple of times, just as how do we get this guy into our program?” Pry revealed Tuesday morning. “He was very interested in what we were doing here.”

The Hokies added Brooks and offensive line coach Ron Crook to the staff Monday, and the two quickly assimilated themselves with the rest of the staff later in the evening ahead of Thursday’s first spring practice.

The long first day was necessary as responsibilities were shifted with the hires. Offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen is now in charge of developing the quarterbacks and special teams coordinator Stu Holt is now coaching the tight ends.

“We haven’t really skipped a beat,” Bowen said. “We got started yesterday and we were in the office from around 7 to 11:30 last night getting Is dotted and Ts crossed. Really, it was like you’ve known them their whole life. I’ve known Elijah for a while, and Ron the same way. I feel really comfortable with where our offensive staff is.”

Brooks and Crook not only will be tasked with getting to know the players in their respective position groups but helping expand Virginia Tech’s recruiting footprint within the region.

“They’re professionals,” Holt said. “They know exactly what they’re doing, they’re experts in their craft, so they jumped right in and pretty seamless quite honestly. Seemed like really good chemistry in the room for early on and I think it will stay that way.”

Pry targeted the two hires because of their background in the DMV (Brooks) and in the West Virginia/Ohio region (Crook), and those regions align with the areas in which Pry wants to focus on outside of Virginia.

“Obviously his ties to our footprint were really important. His affection for Virginia Tech was really important,” Pry said of Brooks.

“You talk about his roots in West Virginia and what we want to be about and how we want to do this, he was our first choice,” he added about Crook.

Crook’s West Virginia roots made it easy for Pry in evaluating his fit on the Tech staff. Pry’s father, Jim, coached at West Virginia Tech in the late 1970s and at West Liberty State in the early 1980s, and Crook had coaching stops at both places.

Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand was one of many people who reached out to Pry about Crook, and Pry also spoke with those who worked with Crook at his more recent stops at West Virginia and Cincinnati.

“I’ve met Ron many times, we spent some time at conventions each year, so he was on the short list immediately. Did really well through the interview process,” Pry said. “… There were sitting O-line coaches in the SEC and the Big 12 that were in the final list that wanted this job.”

Pry didn’t have to do much research on Brooks through the previous interactions.

Brooks spent 12 seasons at DeMatha Catholic, his alma mater, and yearly had players sign with Division I programs. Pry was tasked with recruiting in the DMV during his time at Penn State and made frequent trips to DeMatha because of Brooks’ reputation for developing talent.

Maryland coach Michael Locksley made the decision to elevate Brooks to the college ranks prior to the 2019 season, and Brooks made an immediate impact in developing running backs.

Brooks, a former tailback for three seasons at William & Mary, helped the Terrapins become a balanced offense with a slew of running backs taking the reins on a yearly basis.

That is Brooks’ task now with the Hokies. Both Pry and Bowen both reiterated that establishing the run game is the offense’s top priority this spring.

“He’s an ultimate professional, he’s done a really good job of developing running backs at his prior institution,” said Bowen, who added he’s known Brooks for the last eight to 10 years. “I’m excited at what he brings to the staff from a schematic standpoint, from a development standpoint and a recruiting standpoint.”