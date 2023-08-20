BLACKSBURG — It had all the makings of a put-away drive early in the fourth quarter on this particular sun-splashed Saturday afternoon last season. Liberty, with a five-point advantage, needed five plays to move from its 10-yard line to the Virginia Tech 39. The Flames had all of the momentum and was primed to take a two-score lead.

It all changed on the sixth play. Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter kept the ball on the read-option and ran toward the right sideline. He was met by Hokies cornerback Mansoor Delane, who was able to jar the ball loose, and linebacker Keli Lawson swooped in for the fumble recovery at the Tech 36.

The Hokies seized the new life and answered with a 13-play drive that featured 11 runs and two passes. Jalen Holston’s touchdown plunge gave the Hokies a one-point lead. The defense gobbled up another fumble recovery with less than three minutes remaining, and Tech snapped a seven-game losing streak by claiming its only win when trailing entering the fourth quarter last season.

The fumble recoveries by Lawson and Jaylen Griffin were the eighth and ninth takeaways (five fumble recoveries and four interceptions) for the Hokies’ defense in 2022. Exactly how low is that takeaway number? Only Louisiana-Monroe had fewer turnovers gained among FBS teams. Virginia Tech athletic department’s statistical database, dating back to the 1985 season, chronicled zero seasons with less than double-digit takeaways prior to last season.

Hokies coach Brent Pry knew heading into the offseason that generating turnovers was at the top of the to-do list for the defense. Those game-changing plays didn’t come easily for Tech, and the lack of takeaways allowed a trio of opponents to sustain drives and record fourth-quarter comebacks.

“For us defensively, it was an area of interest after the season and certainly this offseason. You look at it, you analyze and synthesize what was going on, what can you do differently, and then you also in our profession, you do a significant amount of professional development,” defensive coordinator Chris Marve said. “You look around at different programs that have had success in that area annually. You also look at professional teams that have success in that area annually. You also look at coaches — head coaches or defensive coaches — and their system that have had success in those areas consistently. Then you try to pull things from what they do. You also add to the things that you do in the offseason.

“We’ve certainly addressed that area in a number of ways. We’ve added circuits, different things that we addressed or emphasized during defensive unit meetings or as a team. It’s certainly been an area of interest, and I think I like the direction we’re going in.”

Those circuits and different points of emphasis came from the staff gleaning as much information as it could from offseason trips to places such as Iowa and Middle Tennessee.

Iowa, led by defensive coordinator Phil Parker, has ranked in the top 30 in turnover margin for eight consecutive seasons.

MTSU has experienced a turnaround in the last two seasons under coordinator Scott Shafer. The Blue Raiders led the nation with 32 takeaways in 2021 and ranked fifth nationally in turnover margin last season.

“We’ve incorporated a bunch of new drills starting in the winter and the spring and all summer,” Pry said. “We’re doing the things necessary to emphasize it, the finer points, the details, we’re talking about it. We’ve got to be better there; those are just giant plays in the game. They’re giant plays out here.”

Those fumble recoveries against Liberty swung momentum to Tech’s sideline in the season’s 11th game.

An interception in the opening moments of the second game did the same thing for the Hokies. Armani Chatman picked off Phil Jurkovec’s first pass and returned it to the Boston College 14-yard line. Tech scored seven plays later and never trailed in a 27-10 victory.

“We’re putting an emphasis on it every day. We’re setting time,” defensive line coach J.C. Price said. “In coaching, it’s always: Be careful what you emphasize because you’re going to get it. So we’re taking time, setting time aside to make sure we address turnovers and work it every day and what it looks like. The more you talk about it, the more you should get and that’s what we hope happens.”

Tech is hoping for a similar turnaround that Liberty undertook last season.

The Flames ranked 118th with 11 takeaways in 2021. The defensive staff — most of them now at Auburn — implemented new drills and stressed the importance of takeaways during practice.

The results were immediate.

Liberty jumped to 14th with 24 takeaways last season, and most of that production came from a defensive line that led the FBS in tackles for a loss (9.3) and ranked third in sacks per game (3.46).

“When you look at it on average, if you look at the aggregate, if a team defensively has been really good at taking the ball away one year, then the next year they probably are, too,” Marve said. “Conversely, if a team wasn’t as good the year before, obviously that is an area of concern, and it gets addressed and the next year they’re usually pretty good if you look at the numbers over the last 10 or 15 years. That’s one.

“Two, you also have to develop the techniques, the mindsets and the approach in order defensively for you to attack the ball, certainly when they’re passing the ball but also when they’re running it. Any opportunity that we get to swarm the football and collectively get around it as a defense all 11, your chances go up to get the ball out.”

The task this offseason has centered on ingraining the players on the importance of takeaways.

The Hokies were actually on a downward trend in forcing turnovers after Justin Fuente’s first season at the helm. Tech recorded 25 takeaways in Fuente’s inaugural season in Blacksburg in 2016, and the Hokies didn’t record more than 19 takeaways over the next five campaigns.

It bottomed out in 2021 with 14 takeaways and a measly four fumble recoveries.

“I still see guys that play it safe in practice. They don’t go after the ball, they just secure the tackle, and I want them to go after the ball, I want them to test the limits in practice,” Pry said. “The habit is to make the play on the ball. So we’re still obviously a work in progress there, but we have really put the time in as a defensive staff and defensive players in the last three phases.”